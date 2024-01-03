Is Jake Gyllenhaal a UFC Fighter: Everything About His Collaboration With Conor McGregor & UFC for ‘Road House’ Movie

Although Conor McGregor has not fought in almost three years, he has remained extremely active outside the UFC especially on the big screen. ‘The Notorious’ released his own TV series ‘McGregor Forever’ in 2023 on the streaming platform Netflix. 2024 will see Conor McGregor make his Hollywood debut alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in the remake of an all-time classic, Roadhouse.

Contrary to rumours that have been circulated, Jake Gyllenhaal is not a UFC fighter. Nor will he be fighting in the UFC at any point in order to promote the fight. These rumours originated thanks to a fight scene that was filmed for the movie. In order to film a more realistic fight scene, the Roadhouse movie crew filmed a particular section while UFC 285 was going on at the T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas.

The fight card was headlined by Jon Jones taking on Ciryl Gane for the UFC heavyweight title. In between the fights, Gyllenhaal walked out to the octagon in the UFC fight kit. He then went on to film a fight scene while UFC fans were in attendance at the event in order to make it feel more realistic.

For the uninitiated, Gyllenhaal is an American-born actor who was born into a family heavily involved in Hollywood. His father was a director and his mother a screenwriter. Gyllenhaal first became well-known for his part in “October Sky” (1999). He later received critical acclaim for his work in “Donnie Darko” (2001). Roadhouse will be Gyllenhaal’s first major work of 2024 and it is set to release in March of 2024. With that being said, let’s take a closer look at the film and McGregor’s role in it.

Conor McGregor to shine on the big screen?

‘The Notorious’ is no stranger to cameras being around him all the time. However, this is the first time that Conor McGregor has acted in a proper hollywood movie. This will involve him playing a character which he did not have to do when his Netflix documentary was being filmed. At this point in time, McGregor’s exact role in the movie is unknown. However, it has been confirmed that he is playing the role of an original character and not himself.

As stated earlier, the movie is a remake of a cult classic from the early 1989 starring Patrick Swayze. In the new film, Gyllenhaal plays a former UFC fighter who works as a bouncer at a seedy roadhouse in the Florida Keys. He quickly learns that not everything in this idyllic tropical setting is as it seems. UFC fans will be hoping that Conor McGregor’s debut on the big screen is a success.