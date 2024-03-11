Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier Verbally Release Timeline for a Fight Day After UFC 299

Dustin Poirier further cemented his place as a stalwart in the UFC’s lightweight division at UFC 299. ‘The Diamond’ secured an impressive knockout win over Benoit Saint-Denis. In doing so, he bounced back into the win column after suffering a knockout loss himself in his last UFC outing. Following the win, Poirier said that he wants to fight for the title once again. This idea was seemingly supported by the current lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev, as well on X.

After the win, Poirier took to Twitter to lay out his plans for the rest of the year. He stated,

“Islam in June”

The current lightweight champion was all praise for Poirier after his win and labelled his performance ‘impressive’, according to an Instagram post by ESPN. He also went on to agree to ‘The Diamond’s’ plan and replied to the tweet an emoji, all but confirming his interest in a match as well. Makhachev’s last fight was in October last year.

He secured an impressive knockout win over Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 294. Following that win, the UFC was planning to book a fight between Oliveira and Makhachev for earlier this year. However, the champion said that he was injured and couldn’t take the fight.



Unable to get Makhachev, the UFC booked a fight between Tsarukyan and Oliveira. Another interesting thing to note here is that the holy month of Ramadan starts on the March 10. It will last until April 9. During this period, Makhachev and his team will not be accepting fights, and limit training as well.

Therefore, June would be the earliest that Makhachev can return to the UFC following the conclusion of Ramadan. However, even as the initial talks hint at the dream matchup, the probability of the fight materializing is unlikely.

Islam Makhachev vs Dustin Poirier: An unlikely fight?

On paper, a fight between Poirier and Makhachev seems extremely exciting. Unfortunately for the UFC fans, it is highly unlikely to happen at the moment. There are a number of fighters waiting in line for a shot at the title for Dustin Poirier to skip past. The winner of the fight between Tsarukyan and Oliveira will most likely get the next shot at the title.



In addition to that, the likes of Justin Gaethje also make a strong case for a shot at the title. Therefore, it is highly unlikely that the UFC will award Dustin Poirier a shot at the title. ‘The Diamond’ will have to secure at least a win or two more before he gets a third shot at the title.