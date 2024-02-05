Islam Makhachev Next Fight: UFC Champ Updates Fans on His Return Post Injury

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev fought twice in 2023. Both of his fights took place against Alexander Volkanovski, however, with extremely contrasting results. After going five rounds in their first fight, Makhachev ended the debate once and for all with a brutal knockout win in the rematch. Since then, the timeline on Makhachev’s return to action has been extremely unclear. The champion recently shed some light on when fans can expect to see him in action once again.

In a recent interview, a reporter asked Makhachev about his potential return to the UFC. While speaking to MMA Squad, he said,

“June/July I have next fight. I did just one training every day, nothing like hard. But I’m still training everyday because I am a champion, I have to defend my belt, I have to be ready. Now everybody want to take my belt.”

Islam Makhachev fulfilled his lifelong dream in October 2022 against Charles Oliveira at UFC 280. After securing his title, Khabib Nurmagomedov’s protégé levelled his title defence record with two wins over Volkanovski. At UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi, Makhachev was supposed to face Charles Oliveira for a second time. However, a cut in training forced Oliveira to pull out from the fight.

The UFC was then forced to put together a last-minute replacement, which is when Volkanovski stepped up. The understanding was that if Makhachev got the win, he would fight Oliveira next. While fans expected the event to headline UFC 300, Dana White and the UFC ended up taking a different route altogether. White mentioned that Makhachev was injured due to which they had to find Oliveira another opponent.

Justin Gaethje or Charles Oliveira? Who is next for Islam Makhachev?

At UFC 300, there are two fights that will have massive implications on the title picture for the lightweight division. Justin Gaethje takes on Max Holloway, with his ‘BMF’ belt on the line. Charles Oliveira takes on Arman Tsarukyan in what will be an extremely interesting fight. If both Gaethje and Oliveira win, the UFC will have a tough time figuring out who is next for Makhachev.

Since the champion wants to fight in June or July, it is a small turnaround time for fighters who will compete at UFC 300. Therefore, between Gaethje and Oliveira, the fighter who has taken lesser damage and agrees to a quick turnaround will most likely get the title. However, if both Gaethje and Oliveira lose, the next title shot at 155-pounds will be given to Arman Tsarukyan.