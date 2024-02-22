Merab Dvalishvili Leaves Sneako Humiliated with Swift Slaps Amidst UFC Gym Ban

Merab Dvalishvili became just the second UFC fighter to embarrass Sneako. Sean Strickland came under a lot of fire recently for sparring with Sneako at the UFC Performance Institute. The former UFC Champion gave the streamer a bloody nose and almost knocked him out. It seems that the social media influencer did not learn his lesson because he decided to spar with yet another UFC fighter. Dvalishvili ended up embarrassing the streamer while sparring, as can be seen on an X update.

Sneako recently got into combat sports and trains boxing regularly. Thus, he decided that it would be a good idea to spar against Merab Dvalishvili just days after he beat the brakes off Henry Cejudo.

The social media influencer revealed the UFC banned him from the P.I., so the pair had to go to a different gym for the sparring session.

Merab Dvalishvili controlled the exchange from the start, taking Sneako down, and throwing him around the mats. He kept slapping him all over his body during the spar.

Sneako had no answer for the Georgian as he kept slapping his face while having him pinned. Dvalishvili then transitioned to a rear naked choke and the influencer tapped out.

Sneako wanted to initially meet Dvalishvili at the UFC P.I., but he explained to him why he couldn’t go inside.

Sneako reveals to Merab Dvalishvili that the UFC banned him from entering their Performance Institute

The UFC Performance Institute was the location of the highly controversial spar between Sean Strickland and Sneako. The influencer had not returned to the gym since that spar.

However, he revealed to Merab Dvalishvili that he tried to meet up with him at the P.I., but upon arrival they told him he was banned from there:

“I just came from the UFC PI, they said that I’m not allowed in anymore.”

Merab Dvalishvili then explained that he had gone to the P.I. too when two security guards came and gave him the news. The pair then had to meet at another gym.

Sneako seemed disappointed that the UFC did not ban Sean Strickland from the P.I. Dvalishvili just laughed at the fact that the influencer fought a champion in the P.I. and then got banned.

However, Dvalishvili went easier on Sneako, slapping him around lightly. He did not go as hard as Sean Strickland did.