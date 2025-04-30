“She Was a Nightmare”: Joe Rogan Reveals His Most Painful Breakup Became a Life-Changing Blessing

Oct 20, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Joe Rogan talks to fans in the paddock at the Formula 1 Pirelli United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Aaron E. Martinez-Imagn Images

The face of the UFC commentary team, host of one of the biggest podcasts in the world, and a lovely family- life’s been good to Joe Rogan. Having tied the knot with Jessica Ditzel back in 2009, Rogan and his spouse have welcomed two daughters into the world.

The UFC commentator also adopted Ditzel’s daughter, Kayja Rose, after their marriage. The UFC commentator is such a family man that he had once declared not wanting to be away from his kids for more than 3 days.

As he put it, “Three days f*cks up my feelings”. He also claims that the universe did him a solid by giving him only daughters. Safe to say, it has worked out well for the big man.

However, while speaking with award-winning actor, Jeremy Renner on his podcast, Rogan noted that he didn’t imagine life would turn out this way after getting dumped as a teenager.

“I remember my girlfriend broke up with me when I was 18. And I was like, ‘Oh, I couldn’t believe it, I thought I was going to be with her forever”, the JRE host noted.

However, looking back, he naturally feels very differently about it today.

“I was so sad, and then I think back like, ‘Oh my God, that was the best thing that ever happened”, he confessed to the The Hurt Locker actor.

The UFC commentator then dissed his ex a little bit by claiming “she was a nightmare“, before admitting he was probably one himself.

“But back then, I thought like life was over, right? Which is but – you have to get through that in order to appreciate life“, he noted.

Interestingly, this wasn’t Rogan’s first or his last case of a bad relationship.

Rogan reflects on cheating ex-girlfriend

Rogan has had his fair share of ex-girlfriends and love affairs during his life, prior to his marriage to Ditzel. And during one of those relationships, the UFC commentator found out that he was being cheated on. Outside his front door, no less.

At the time, he was more embarrassed about it than he was angry. But years later, he has managed to find the funny side of it.

“This is hilarious,” Rogan admitted. “I dated this girl when I was in high school. And I used to have a job delivering newspapers. So I used to have to get up every morning really early, and I was getting up in the morning a lot of times on Saturday and Sunday.”, he continued.

“…This girl that I was dating is making out with this friend of mine in a car. Right in front of my house,” the UFC commentator said, much to his own amusement.

What’s next? Well, by his own admission, Rogan just slapped his hand on the hood of the car they were making out in and went ‘Ahhhhhh’, before driving off.