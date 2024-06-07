Islam Makhachev Prefers Conor McGregor Fight Over Arman Tsarukyan, but Doubts Irishman’s UFC Future

If you were the lightweight champion of the world and could make all the money you could make from one fight, who would you choose? Conor McGregor. You don’t need to see the other option. Because if you do, Islam Makhachev and you share the same brain. Congratulations.

Yes, Islam Makhachev would take the Conor fight over Arman Tsarukyan.

At UFC 302, the champ defended his belt in dramatic fashion against Dustin Poirier. Following his victory, talks of who his next fight would be are in the air. And Arman Tsarukyan’s name has been thrown up as the best man for the job. The Armenian fighter is the #1 ranked lightweight contender and the next natural opponent for the champion.

In fact, he was the first choice for UFC 302 but declined the fight so soon after a battle with Charles Oliveira. One would assume that he would take that shot at some point.

However, in a recent interview for Ushatayka on YouTube, Islam Makhachev spoke about why he preferred a Conor McGregor fight over Tsarukyan,

“To be honest, the McGregor fight looks more interesting in terms of media and in all respects. But I don’t think he’ll even show up for his next fight.”

Although Islam Makhachev believes a Conor McGregor fight would be more interesting, he has no faith in the Irishman. He’s already made that abundantly clear that he would finish McGregor. But this is different. Makhachev doesn’t think Conor wants to fight and will not make it to his next fight either.

He based this on the fact that the UFC canceled their Dublin press conference ahead of the McGregor-Chandler fight. So all fingers point toward Arman Tsarukyan as the next fight for now.

Meanwhile, amidst all the Conor McGregor fight talk, the Dagestani has given his predictions for his fight against Michael Chandler.

Islam Makhachev gives his prediction for Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler

Islam Makhachev had a hero’s return in Dagestan, and while at the airport Ushatayka took the opportunity to interview the champ and ask for his opinion on the Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler fight prediction. I

The champ responded by saying,

“I think Chandler will win. He’s more focused, he’s been training hard, and he looks more hungry.”

There is a very good reason for Makhachev’s assumptions as well. The videos emerging from Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler are very different. Chandler keeps posting videos and photos of his workouts as he prepares for UFC 303.

CONOR MCGREGOR’S PRE-FIGHT PARTY: Six Weeks to UFC 303, McGregor Spotted Partying at Dublin Bar Conor McGregor, the Irish MMA superstar, was recently seen living it up at his Dublin bar, The Black Forge Inn, just six weeks ahead of his highly anticipated UFC 303 comeback fight… pic.twitter.com/keQLgdwrFS — Off Topic Show (@OffTopicShow2) May 27, 2024

Conor McGregor, on the other hand, posts videos of his parties at the Black Forge Inn in Dublin very often. Islam Makhachev believes this will be the point of difference between both fighters which is why he picked Chandler to win.