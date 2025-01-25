Nina-Marie Daniele Expresses Excitement for Arman Tsrukyan’s UFC Return as He Challenges Charles Oliveira

Just days after having to recuse himself from the title fight at UFC 311, Arman Tsarukyan is back on the saddle again, planning another campaign to the hilltop. Tsarukyan has called out former lightweight champion Charles ‘Do Bronx’ Oliveira to a rematch in a number 1 contender fight and he has used the Brazilian’s own words to do it. And cheering him on is MMA influencer, Nina Marie Daniele.

Nina was quick to respond to Arman’s challenge and expressed her excitement for the same.

So excited for your return! LFG

Tsarukyan’s pullout of the UFC 311 main event had been blamed on his antics with Nina after their segment involving some stretching exercises, particularly on one rough-looking neck exercise. This was despite Tsarukyan’s insistence on the injury happening during his last few hours of weight cut.

Arman Tsarukyan just FOUR days ago, with an existing back injury, trying to impress Nina Drama. You can’t make this sh*t up pic.twitter.com/JfCgA8VkfP — Pedro Yan (@QuisqueyanoMMA) January 17, 2025

Tsarukyan had appeared on Ariel Helwani’s show after the PPV and explained that he had begun to feel his lower back being sore when he went to sleep after Wednesday’s training.

“I couldn’t sleep all night… The next day, I thought it was going to be good and after the press conference, I was going to start my weight cut. And when I started my weight cut, I was doing bike and like that moment my back was stuck and I couldn’t move.”

Arman Tsarukyan shares details of his injury that lead him to pulling out of UFC 311: “Everything was good, but on the last day, Wednesday after training, I went to sleep and I started to feel my lower back. And I couldn’t sleep all night… The next day, I thought it’s going to… pic.twitter.com/oXtLoBb5nT — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 20, 2025 But not everyone bought his reasons and Nina had reportedly had to face death threats from certain fans after that.

I had a couple death threats from mma fans after the news broke out that Arman Tsarukyan was injured.

Fans accusing me saying that he was injured during the filming of our fight vlog. My phone was blowing up all day. I didn’t even respond because it was so ridiculous but also… pic.twitter.com/5nWC4SPb3E — Nina-Marie Daniele (@ninamdrama) January 21, 2025

Hopefully, his fans can now move past it now that he’s back in action and focus on what matters next.

Arman’s Oliveira speech

In the lead-up to his failed title defense at UFC 280, ‘Do Bronx’ used the words ‘the champion has a name and his name is Charles Oliveira‘ to instill confidence back into his fans after Makhachev had become the betting favorite for the fight.

Now, almost 3 years later, Tsarukyan is repurposing that same speech to challenge him.

“The number one contender has a name, and it’s Arman Tsarukyan. If anyone wants to be the number one contender, they need to fight me—I’m ready and open. Don’t be afraid to say my name. I promise, I won’t hit too hard.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arman Tsarukyan (@arm_011)

Tsarukyan and Oliveira had previously fought for the same cause back in a UFC 300 blockbuster, where the Armenian fighter had limped away to a split-decision win. It had allowed him to challenge Makhachev for the title.

But now the situation has changed. After his 11th-hour pullout, UFC president Dana White told the media about another title shot not being in his near future. White wants him to get back on the grind and become worthy of UFC gold again.

Dana White says Arman Tsarukyan will NOT be getting the next title shot, and has to work his way back up to a title fight #UFC311 #UFC #MMApic.twitter.com/QuUCrYYIdL — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) January 19, 2025



So, this time, Tsarukyan will hope to get the win via clear margins; a finish if possible.