‘Conor McGregor Doesn’t Give a Sh*t About You’: KSI Rubs Salt on Dillon Danis’ Wounds With a Challenge Ahead of Their Fight

The bad blood between KSI and Dillon Danis is getting worse by the day, and the trash talk has been nothing short of brutal as their highly-anticipated fight on March 29th at the AO Arena in Manchester approaches. After their press conference, things have only escalated with KSI coming after Danis where it hurts the most—his relationship with Conor McGregor.

KSI didn’t hold back, firing shots at Danis over Twitter, mocking him about his apparent lack of public support from the UFC superstar. “Conor McGregor, your best friend, doesn’t give a shit about you. When was the last time he supported you in the public eye lol? I bet you can’t even get him to tweet that he’s backing you for your fight hahaha. He’d much rather be racist and suck off his cigar than tweet about you @dillondanis,” KSI tweeted.

Conor McGregor, your best friend, doesn’t give a shit about you. When was the last time he supported you in the public eye lol? I bet you can’t even get him to tweet that he’s backing you for your fight hahaha. He’d much rather be racist and suck off his cigar than tweet about… — ksi (@KSI) March 11, 2025

It’s a low blow but also a calculated one. KSI is clearly trying to rattle Danis’ confidence by attacking his loyalty to McGregor, who’s often been his biggest inspiration and, according to Danis, a close friend. The problem? KSI’s words aren’t completely baseless. McGregor hasn’t made any public statements about Danis’ upcoming fight, which gives KSI’s trash talk even more bite.

To make things worse for Danis, this isn’t even their first scheduled fight. Their previous bout was scrapped in 2023 when Danis pulled out due to an injury. Now, with their clash finally set to happen, KSI is doing everything he can to get inside Danis’ head. And it seems to be working.

And ‘The Nightmare‘ isn’t the only one to call out McGregor for not supporting Danis. In fact, the American himself spoke about feeling upset when he saw the Irishman hanging out with the

Paul brothers.

Dillon Danis feels betrayed by Conor McGregor

Earlier this year, ‘The Notorious’ was on the same bus as the Paul brothers as they made their way to Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration. What was different about this bus ride was the fact that McGregor was sitting with Pam Stepnick, mother to the Paul brothers, and was cracking jokes with all three of them.

All this took place while his former teammate Dillon Danis was locked in a huge lawsuit battle with Logan Paul himself. Speaking on a recent episode of the Ariel Helwani Show, Danis spoke about how it made him feel, “[Logan Paul] is trying to ruin my life and trying to take money from my kid’s mouth,” Danis said. “And [Conor McGregor] has been through lawsuits, so he knows what it’s like to be sued. It sucks. That’s why it kind of hurt.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uncrowned (@uncrowned)

It was hard for him to see his so-called friend and teammate essentially fraternizing with the enemy. But in McGregor’s defense, he had aspirations of his own. He was trying to secure a boxing match against ‘The Maverick’ in India this year, which is why he kept talking to him.