Islam Makhachev Will Survive Ilia Topuria’s Threat, Volkanovski Comeback Loading, and More: Tom Aspinall Makes Big Predictions

Offering a series of predictions for some upcoming and potential fights, UFC heavyweight star Tom Aspinall’s predictions for the lightweight division may surprise a few. The lightweight division is going to see some potentially huge changes this calender year, and while not all of them might be welcome, Aspinall believes they will happen regardless.

Out of action since last summer, Aspinall has chosen to remain active as an interim titleholder, waiting for undisputed champion Jon Jones to sign on the dotted lines. Still chomping at the bit more than 500 days after winning the title at UFC 295 in 2023, Aspinall has kept himself abreast of the biggest and most intriguing fights on the horizon.

Speaking with TNT Sports, Aspinall picked countryman, Lerone Murphy to prevail tonight and beat Josh Emmett at UFC Vegas 105. He also backs Liverpool native Paddy Pimblett to upset the apple cart and beat Michael Chandler at UFC 315.

Furthermore, making a pick for the UFC 315 headliner, Aspinall believes Alexander Volkanovski will do just enough to better the incoming foe, Diego Lopes, in Miami next weekend and win the featherweight title again.

The most interesting prediction of all comes with his call of the rumored Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria pairing. While not official yet, the duo are seemingly on a collision course for this summer- all things playing out well.

Despite Topuria’s growing reputation as a legend killer, Aspinall believes the Dagestani champion stops him in his tracks and hands him his first MMA loss. However, he does insist that it will be a night of rough sailing for Islam.

“I don’t think that’s [fight] as easy as people think for (Islam) Makhachev,” Aspinall said, noting, “But, I think Makhachev will win.”

However, a pursuit of Makhachev- this summer particularly– may not bear fruit for Topuria, according to reports.

Makhachev waiting for UFC 315 before deciding welterweight move

Should 170 lbs champion Belal Muhammad to prevail against Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315, it would not make good reading for Makhachev.

Remaining steadfast in his pursuit of a title fight a division higher at the welterweight limit, Makhachev has made his intentions clear regarding his unwillingness to fight a training partner and friend of Muhammad. Belal has also expressed similar apprehensions about fighting Islam.

“I would never fight Islam because that’s different for me and him,” Muhammad said in an interview with Barstool Sports Chicago.

“We’ve trained together. And when you’re sweating with somebody, and you’re bleeding with somebody, and you train with somebody like that. It’s just a different relationship”, he added.

However, should Madallena secure a victory, the UFC could gamble with Makhachev moving up to 170 lbs, freeing up the 155 lbs division to the top 5 ranked sharks.