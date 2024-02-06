UFC 298: Ilia Topuria Channels Khamzat Chimaev, Targets 7 Big Names From Conor McGregor to Sean O’Malley

Ilia Topuria is playing the part of the underdog very well. The Spaniard is preparing to go to war against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298 on February 17. The Australian will look to get back to winning ways after getting knocked out by Islam Makhachev in his previous fight. In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Topuria did not hold back on anyone. He trash-talked every single name Helwani threw at him during the show on YouTube.

In his most recent show, Ilia Topuria came on to talk about his next fight.

Fans seemed to note a similarity between his trash-talking and that of Khamzat Chimaev when he said this about Paddy Pimblett:

“Look, I take every fight as a professional, I look to all my opponents as a professional, but with him it’s personal. If I see him in the supermarket, I’d smash him right there.”

Ilia Topuria seems to be using the Khamzat Chimaev tactic of talking down all of his opponents. He said he would make Volkanovski look like a punching bag.

Ilia Topuria then went on to call out McGregor, O’Malley, and Holloway during the show. Prompting fans to wonder whether he was ‘trying too hard’ to be Chimaev. However, he claims his beef with Pimblett is personal.

Ilia Topuria explains why his rivalry with Paddy Pimblett is personal

Ilia Topuria does not have any respect or admiration for Paddy Pimblett. The featherweight claims that his beef with the Scouser is personal.

While on The MMA Hour hosted by Ariel Helwani, he told Helwani how Pimblett’s last fight was embarrassing:

“It was embarrassing, his last fight was embarrassing…..He looked like a beginner.”

Their rivalry dates back to the UFC 282 press conference when they hurled insults at each other. Following that, they traded punches at UFC London. Will this rivalry ever culminate in a fight?