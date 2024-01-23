Khamzat Chimaev Devalues ‘Metal Sh*t’ UFC Belt, Claims Money as Ultimate Motivation

The undefeated UFC star, Khamzat Chimaev, once in an octagon interview revealed that he does it all for the money. Several other UFC icons like Khabib ‘The Eagle’ Nurmagomedov have said they wanted to create a legacy by becoming UFC champions. But ‘Borz’ is only worried about providing for his family and close ones with the money he earns from his fights. Hinting at the same, Chimaev also derided the UFC championship titles in one of his recent interviews with ESPN’s’ Brett Okamoto.

The Chechen fighter gave a unique name to the UFC championship belts during his interview. He stated that he wants to fight the ones who have created a name for themselves. But he also said it doesn’t matter whether the authorities give him a title shot or not as long as they pay him well. Chimaev mentioned:

“If there is some good fight, some big name, if they give me big money, so, of course, I don’t care about that sh*t belt, you know. I come here to give food to my family and help the people. They are the biggest things for me. I don’t wanna be the champion, metal sh*t, you know.”

Well, no UFC fighter has probably made such deriding remarks towards the promotional titles to date. But Chimaev proved to be one of a kind. However, ‘Borz’s’ recent ‘X’ update after the current UFC middleweight champ Dricus Du Plessis’s victory starkly contrasted with his own words.

Khamzat Chimaev recently expressed that he wanted a title shot despite his deriding remarks

Most fans may remember that the UFC authorities counted Chimaev’s UFC 294 fight against Kamaru Usman as a middleweight title shot eliminator. Despite sustaining a hand injury in the opening round, Chimaev managed to get the better of Usman earning himself a title shot.

But even after deriding the UFC championship belts, Chimaev didn’t take much time to put out an ‘X’ update after Du Plessis’s victory at UFC 297. His post also made it apparent that he wanted a shot at the current UFC champion as well.

But after ‘Borz’s’ current take on UFC championships, most fans might say that he is after the better payouts that come with becoming a UFC champion. But nothing can be said about when he will get his shot at the UFC middleweight gold.