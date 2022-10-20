Watch: When Jon Jones Choked Out a Fan Unconscious at His Bizarre Request!

Jon Jones once choked out a fan at the FIBO fitness trade show. Find out what happened and what Jones is planning next in the UFC.

Jon Jones is most well-known for his dominant run as UFC’s bad boy light heavyweight champ. So, it goes without saying that he would have fans who want to know just how hard Jones really is. While this is not uncommon for most UFC fans, some of them can go a step beyond normal.

One such incident was in 2019 when Jones was attending the FIBO fitness trade show. At the event, one fan ventured to ask Jones about his submission game and asked the UFC GOAT to choke him out.

For those who do not know, submissions relying on cutting off air supply are very dangerous since they can cause brain damage if held for too long. The video below shows the fan taking Jones’ chokehold and passing out. Later, he has a friendly chat with Jones as well.

Check it out:

It is not uncommon for UFC fans to ask fighters to try their expert fight skills out on them. Fans may have seen videos of former UFC fighter Alastair Overeem knocking a girl off her feet while she held a pad.

However, sometimes these incidents can turn unpleasant and one fan tried to sue UFC Hall of Famer Matt Hughes for injury. That is why fighters often refuse fan requests though sometimes they can go along with them too.

What is Jon Jones Planning for 2023?

Jon Jones has had a mixed run at the UFC of late. After a controversial decision win over fellow UFC light heavyweight Dominic Reyes, Jones said he wanted to move up to heavyweight.

However, he came into conflict with Dana White over his match fee and White was quoted saying Jones was asking for ‘Mayweather money’.

As per official statements Jones was looking to face UFC heavyweight champ Francis Ngannou. Ngannou won the heavyweight belt from Cyril Gane at UFC 270 and his next fight has not been announced yet. Meanwhile, Jones has not announced what his next move is going to be.

