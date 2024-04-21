mobile app bar

Israel Adesanya Rides With Devin Haney for a $40,000 Payout Against Ryan Garcia

Devin Haney, Israel Adesanya
Credits: USA TODAY Sports

The clock is ticking and we’re merely minutes away from one of the biggest pay-per-view events in boxing history. Ryan Garcia is taking on the Super lightweight king, Devin Haney in New York. Despite his recent knockout loss to Gervonta “Tank” Davis, Garcia is not slowing down and is ready to take the fight to one of the best in the business.

While the 25-year-old Victorville, California native is eyeing a grand comeback, there are doubts if Garcia will be able to best a well-rounded fighter like Haney. These doubts were raised especially after Garcia’s antics at the former weigh-in ceremony where he missed the weight big-time.

Many including UFC’s former welterweight title challenger, Gilbert Burns have shared his thoughts on Garcia’s erratic attitude and behavior at the weigh-ins. However, former UFC middleweight king, Israel Adesanya does not doubt the outcome. The truth of the matter is, that “Stylebender” does not doubt Haney, betting on him to win the 12-rounder via KO!

Adesanya is so confident that he shared a screenshot of his profile on the popular betting platform Stake where he placed $20,000 on Haney. If everything goes right and Haney can overcome the speed and power of the former WBC interim lightweight champion, it will earn the UFC fighter a whopping $40,600 in return.

Not just Adesanya, but the current WBC lightweight champion, Shakur Stevenson also believes that Garcia will touch the canvas and go down against a well-rounded boxer like Haney. With that being said, the million-dollar question that remains is – can Haney outbox “The Flash” and solidify his legacy?

Not just Adesanya, Stevenson is also in favor of Haney and picks him to stay undefeated

The amateur rivals Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney will settle it once and for all as they ready their guns for Saturday night’s main event. The once healthy rivalry between the California native has now turned ugly with Garcia upping the ante, showing his bad side. While many have deemed this just as an act to sell the fight, lightweight champ, Shakur Stevenson believes otherwise.

In an exclusive given to TMZSports, the 26-year-old Southpaw got blunt and honest. Stevenson believes Garcia’s bad guy person is not just a gimmick and feels like he is “not serious” about the fight. He said,

“It seems like he’s more focused on selling the fight than actually working and making sure that he’s coming 100% ready for the fight. I don’t think it’s an act.” 

A close look into the statistics will reveal why fighters are picking Haney who is currently riding a lossless streak. In fact, the 25-year-old sensation is enjoying a 31-0 streak, knocking out 15 of his opponents while Ryan Garcia, who has 20 KOs out of the 25 matchups, is coming off a massive loss.

