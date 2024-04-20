Ex-UFC Title Challenger Raises Concerns About Ryan Garcia, Calls for Action from His Family and Team

A shocking development has threatened to disrupt Ryan Garcia’s preparations for his upcoming fight. Reports mentioned that several famous sporting personalities, including Garcia’s rival, Devin Haney, have accused him of substance abuse in the build-up to the bout. Recently, UFC welterweight fighter Gilbert Burns also joined the list as he took to social media to discuss his concerns about Garcia’s condition.

The 25-year-old’s eccentric behavior during the pre-fight faceoff ceremony grabbed headlines for all the wrong reasons. Garcia chugged down an entire bottle of beer during the ceremony, after getting up on the weighing platter. He also looked severely violent during his faceoff with Haney.

‘Durinho,’ perceived Garcia’s unusually violent behavior to be the effect of the health-damaging substances he was taking. He also called out for ‘KingRy’s’ near and dear ones to stand by him amidst this situation. The caption to his reposted update read,

“That’s crazy! I think his team, manager, family should do something, Ryan is not right”

Well, there’s hardly any proof of Garcia’s substance abuse to date. However, the changes in his behavior indicate that people like Haney and Burns may be right in their assessment. There’s also the worry that these substances are probably making the California native neglectful towards the compulsory pre-flight tasks.

Ryan Garcia won’t win the WBC Super Lightweight title even after a victory against Hevin Haney

The upcoming showdown between Garcia and Haney was for the coveted WBC super lightweight title currently in possession of ‘The Dream’. But Garcia failed to keep his weight within the super lightweight limit of 140lbs during the official weigh-ins. This is why Haney’s WBC super lightweight title won’t be on the line for the fight anymore.

While there may be several reasons behind Garcia’s weight miss, his alleged affinity towards intoxicative substances may well be one of them. Yet, only time can tell if such habits will affect his actual fight.