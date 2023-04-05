Israel Adesanya Set to Break Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Record Post UFC 287

Conor McGregor, the former two-weight champion, is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars in MMA. He has done a lot in the sport to achieve that status. ‘The Notorious’ also has numerous records in the leading MMA organization UFC. Thus, it is hard to compare the Dubliner with other UFC fighters. However, over the years, there have been several UFC stars who have come close to McGregor’s prowess. One of them is the former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

‘The Last Stylebender’ debuted in the UFC in 2016, and in a short span, reached the pinnacle of the division. Now, the New Zealander is set to break the Irish superstar McGregor’s record and cement his legacy in the promotion.

Israel Adesanya will break Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov’s records at UFC 287

Israel Adesanya has established himself as a marketable prospect in the UFC since making his debut. His unique fighting technique and charming demeanor attracted the attention of many people. Because of his eccentric lifestyle, the UFC star in particular attracts a younger following.

This weekend, “The Last Stylebender” will make a comeback to headline UFC 287 in Miami. Adesanya will have headlined more pay-per-views than Conor McGregor in the UFC after this one.

Former champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has headlined four UFC pay-per-views. McGregor and Adesanya, meanwhile, have both headlined a total of nine UFC pay-per-views in their careers. UFC 287 is Adesanya’s 10th UFC PPV.

Adesanya is on the verge of entering the exclusive club of fighters that includes Randy Couture, Anderson Silva, Tito Ortiz, Jon Jones, and Georges St-Pierre, who have all headlined over 13 events, with Couture leading the pack with over 18 PPV events.

It is a huge achievement in itself for the former middleweight champion. His greatest challenge will, however, come when he faces up against Alex Pereira again.

Adesanya vs. Pereira 2: UFC 287

‘The Last Stylebender’ had a long streak of unbeaten performances in the middleweight class before Alex Pereira, an old foe, joined the promotion. The Brazilian combatant had a history with Adesanya since he had twice defeated him in Glory Kickboxing.

Last year, Pereira defeated Adesanya, who appeared unbeatable in the 185-pound division. Now the Brazilian star is the new middleweight king of the UFC. And at UFC 287, Adesanya will look to get his crown back.

It is an important rematch for ‘The Last Stylebender’ as the result of the fight will surely affect his legacy in the sport. Meanwhile, for Pereira, it will be his chance to prove himself among the elites.

