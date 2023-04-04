UFC 287 Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya 2: Full Fight Card

The UFC is back with an incredible card, and this time it’s Miami. UFC is visiting Miami after many years and the fans are excited to have them back. It’s one of their own in Jorge Masvidal, who will face Gilbert Burns in the co-main event. The main event is the rematch between two of the best middleweights in the world. Israel Adesanya will try and get his belt back against the champion Alex Pereira. Let’s take a look at the full fight card in detail.

Other than the main and the co main event, the card is stacked. Fans have a fun weekend coming ahead of themselves as we enter the fight week.

UFC 287 Full Fight Card:

Main Card:

Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya

Gilbert Burns vs Jorge Masvidal

Rob Font vs Adrian Yanez

Kevin Holland vs Santiago Ponzinibbio

Raul Rosas Jr vs Christian Rodriguez

Preliminary Card:

Chris Curtis vs Kelvin Gastelum

Michelle Waterson vs Luana Pinheiro

Gerald Meerschaert vs Joe Pyfer

Karl Williams vs Chase Sherman

Early Prelims:

Cynthia Calvillo vs Lupita Godinez

Ignacio Bahamondes vs Trey Ogden

Sha Yilan vs Steve Garcia

Jacqueline Amorim vs Sam Hughes

Along with the main and co main event we have Kevin Holland who will make his return after the Wonderboy fight. He will fight the veteran in Santiago Ponzinibbio. Ponzinibbio could very well be at the end of his career and could be a great match up for Holland. Holland’s record right now is 23 wins and 9 losses.

The Bantamweight Fight between Rob Font and Adrian Yanez will be a banger as both the fighters are looking to climb up the rankings. In the most talent stacked division of 135 this fight would be an important one.

The 18-year-old Raul Rosas Jr. made an incredible mark on the minds of people in his debut. Dana White is very impressed with this young talent, and he is the favorite to win the fight at UFC 287 against Christian Rodriguez.

Will Israel Adesanya retire?

The Stylebender has been the most accomplished middleweight in recent times. His journey of a winning streak at 185 pounds was put to a halt by his arch nemeses ‘Poatan’. Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya have fought three times in their career.

Two of which have come in the kickboxing world. Pereira knocked out Adesanya in one of the two fights and also won the other one. When Pereira made his entry in the UFC, it was obvious these two would fight.

Israel Adesanya won almost all the rounds up until he got knocked out in the last round. If the Stylebender comes up short again this time, it could very well be the last time these two fights. If a guy is 4 and 0 against another guy, the rivalry is pretty much settled already. Israel Adesanya might think of retiring if he loses to the champ Alex Pereira

What do you think?