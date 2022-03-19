“It sounds like something we would do” – Dana White says Jon Jones can straight away fight for UFC interim heavyweight title

UFC president Dana White says Jon Jones can come in a straight away fight for the UFC interim heavyweight title.

As UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou suffered a knee injury ahead of defending his Ciryl Gane title at UFC 270. He recently underwent surgery to repair the damage. Francis aka “Predator” is expected to be inactive until 2023 according to the sources. This could see his promotion create a temporary title for the second time in his reign and at the top of the list of potential winners is none other than former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones, who is expected to play for the first time heavyweight in July.

“I haven’t thought about it but yeah, it sounds like something we would do,” White told ESPN about creating an interim title. “Not until we know what Francis is gonna do or what’s gonna happen, but if that’s the case, if he ends up sitting out for a year, Jon could come right in and fight for a title.”

Jones at heavyweight:

Ever since he has planned to move up the division, the competition has been growing around, with names like Stipe Moicic whom he wanted to fight ever since his fights and title defenses against top heavyweights. Now the dynamic of fighter in the division has completely changes with the like of Ciryl Gane and many more.

Jones has never competed for more than two years and handed over his 205-pounds belt back in the summer of 2020. Since then, “Bones” has continued to play heavyweight bouts but has not yet confirmed the exact date or enemy. Also on the list is former heavyweight champion, Stipe Miocic. There is also Tai Tuivasa, currently ranked No. 3 to 265 pounds, so promotion certainly has a few solid options.

We’ll find out in the next few months, if not soon.

Current Heavyweight Ranking:

C. Francis Ngannou Ciryl Gane Stipe Moicic Tai Tuivasa Derrick Lewis Curtis Blaydes Alexander Volkov Jairzinho Rozenstruik Chris Daukaus Tom Aspinall

