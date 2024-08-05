“It’s a Shame”: Tom Aspinall Deems Muhammad Mokaev’s Removal From UFC ‘Unfair’

Tom Aspinall is sad to see Muhammad Mokaev leave. The pair go way back and have trained together on multiple occasions. So when the interim heavyweight champ learned that the UFC had kicked him out, it didn’t sit well with him.

Dana White cut Mokaev from the organization due to apparent difficulties that they had working with him. According to the UFC president, he was not the easiest fighter to work with for the matchmakers.

Well, Aspinall has given his two bits on the whole controversy. And the interim heavyweight champion, like most fans believe Mokaev was unjustly cut from the organization despite being on a 7-fight win streak.

In a recent interview with Carl Froch on YouTube, the UFC interim heavyweight champion simply called it ‘unfair.’.

“I think it’s unfair…This has happened before, all this beef in the hotel… it’s not the first time so I think it’s a bit unfair on him just to kick him out indefinitely.”

Mokaev’s feud was not the first time fighters have had a go at each other before their fight, in the hotel or even outside.

Speaking of feuds, Aspinall’s relatively unspoken of feud with Jon Jones continues a he excludes the American from his GOAT list

‘Jon Jones, Anderson Silva not the greatest’

Aspinall has excluded the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones from his MMA GOAT list as he tries to have his day against the American that many including the company President believe is the greatest combat sports athlete to ever walk the earth.

In the same interview with Carl Froch, he spoke about who his GOAT is and why he does not even consider Anderson Silva in the list since the Brazilian also failed a lot of drug tests.

“GSP…In my opinion he’s the best of all time. I really like Anderson Silva but he was also failing a lot of drug tests so I don’t really like that. Once someone starts failing drug tests that’s a red flag in my mind”

Now of course, he does have a point. You can’t be considered the best ever to do it if you have had medical enhancements help you get there.