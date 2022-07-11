“Its Crazy Out There Man” – Israel Adesanya Talks About the Highs and Lows of Meeting Fans in Public

UFC Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has outlined two spectrum conclusions when it comes to fan interaction between individuals.

In just over four years on the largest MMA stage, Adesanya has developed into one of the biggest sports stars. While his 2019 crowning title, subsequent defense, and unbeaten middleweight record played a major role in that, his unique personality, pre-war dance moves, and online presence also contributed to that growth.

Now, as his reign over the 185-pound mountain continues, “The Last Stylebender” is mixed with the stars he once looked at, from DMs with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to podcast views with Mike Tyson, even volume. Tyson Vs commentary work Roy Jones Jr.

While fighting for success leads to fame, that increase in fame brings more attention. And because of his prominence in his home country of New Zealand, Israel Adesanya has had his fair share of fan collaborations.

While some are respectful and polite, others, says the champion, go the other way.

Recently starring in New Zealand’s The Rock show, Adesanya described how some fans came to him, recalling an incident he had been sitting in a car at traffic lights.

Israel Adesanya POV with fans and media

“People forget, I’ll just talk to you… just relax, and then we’ll talk and a smart person who is usually polite and respectful will ignore the person I’m talking to and interfere with him. conversation, ”said Adesanya. “And they always say the same thing, they think they are special,‘ I don’t mean to be that guy, I’m sorry, ’yes, but you’re that guy! You’re doing it right now, you’re that person.

“It’s not like I’m against photography, because she (a fan outside the interview) was a polite, out-of-the-box girl. I saw it again and again, he had no right, because most people – well, weird… And I never heard of this guy, I just said – Boom, ‘Bro, I have to get a picture,’ ”recalls Adesanya. “I would say,‘ What the f * ck. ’At the lights! … I was saying ‘Who are you.’ He would say, ‘Bhuti, I’m a big fan… He is famous.’ I would say, ‘No, I’m a human being, f * ck turn it off,’ and close the window. ”

But even though he saw his good association with rude people, not all bad dealings. The key, Adesanya said, was that fans respected his boundaries. Even if they came across a response they did not expect or did not expect.

“This is what I mean. I think it’s a learned discipline too, ”Adesanya suggests. “People have seen what they think they should be when they see a ‘celebrity’ on television. It’s always the same expression, ‘I’m your biggest fan, blah, blah, blah.’ To be honest It’s crazy out there man”.

“You have times like that, but then you have good times like the one outside, where he was polite, and you have people who respect your boundaries, and that’s one thing I’ve had recently… people respect your no,” added Adesanya.

If Israel Adesanya star continues to grow, something Jared Cannoner’s victory next month at UFC 276 will help. The Nigerian-New Zealander could probably expect more public exchanges with his fans.

