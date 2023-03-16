Conor McGregor Donates $1 Million to Tunnel to Towers Foundation for a ‘Noble Cause’ Ahead of UFC Return

Sep 21, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; MMA fighter Conor McGregor sings the seventh inning stretch during the game between the Chicago Cubs and the Minnesota Twins at Wrigley Field. The Minnesota Twins won 9-5. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

UFC star Conor McGregor has pledged a donation to a charity foundation ahead of his return to the UFC. McGregor is set to fight former UFC lightweight title challenger Michael Chandler in his return to the octagon. The pair’s meeting was scheduled for the latter half of the year, as both athletes were announced as coaches for the upcoming season of the Ultimate Fighter.

Both men have assumed roles as coaches on the 31st season of The Ultimate Fighter since. In fact, Chandler and McGregor have since been pictured filming the season in their outfits as coaches.

In the wake of their fight announcement, Chandler made quite the wave regarding their forthcoming encounter that caught the eye of the MMA community. McGregor, in contrast, has recently played his part in promoting their fight.

As such, an appearance from earlier last night saw the Notorious make an announcement that captivated the hearts of fight fans in the form of a donation.

Conor McGregor donates one million to the ‘Tunnel to Towers’ foundation

The Irishman made an appearance on Fox News on the Hannity show with Sean Hannity. The former two-weight world champion made a substantial proclamation.

That he had made a handsome contribution to a charity, Tunnel to Towers, from the proceeds of the sale of his whiskey, Proper 12. On the show, speaking of the donation, McGregor said:

“Im honoured to be on the show…I’m proud of Proper 12 and all the people that are working behind the scenes of Proper 12 to make this happen. Here’s another donation from Proper number 12”

Tunnels to Towers is a charity organization that has helped American veterans by providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and the families of fallen first responders.

Their objective has been to build specially adapted smart homes for veterans who have sustained significant injuries. Proper 12 has donated over 3.7 million in charity to the foundation since its inception.

Conor McGregor’s gratuitous nature

McGregor, contrary to popular belief, is a charitable person. Since his rise to fame, the Mac has handed out considerable gifts to his home country of Ireland.

In addition, he has also made contributions towards the firefighters in the US through his whiskey and tickets to sports events. However, he is vastly remembered within the MMA spectrum for failing to live up to his word on donating to his adversary, Dustin Poirier’s Good Fight foundation.

Instead, the Notorious one donated to another charity named ‘The Boys and Girls club’, based out of Louisiana, Poirier’s hometown. He did so following a verbal altercation between the pair that ensued on Twitter.

Conor McGregor threatens ‘inbred hillbilly’ Dustin Poirier that UFC 264 fight ‘is off’ amid donation disputehttps://t.co/oNggHoy6Ay pic.twitter.com/H3XQSMx8jC — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) April 13, 2021

In light of McGregor’s failing to live up to his promise of donating to Poirier’s charity, having been knocked out by the Diamond prior to their trilogy bout.

