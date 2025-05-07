Jack Della Maddalena Comes Clean on ‘Retire’ Comment Against Belal but Predicts Violent End in UFC 315 Fight

Having claimed earlier this week how he plans to retire Belal Muhammad at UFC 315, Jack Della Maddalena seems to have already walked back those comments.

Della Maddalena, who finds himself the fortunate party in this welterweight title picture, features for gold for the first time in his Octagon run.

Replacing an injury-stricken Shavkat Rakhmonov, the Perth native has been brash about his chances of actually toppling the newly-instated champion. Sidelined since April of last year, the Australian finished former title challenger Gilbert Burns, with a rallying knee knockout on that occasion. And with the triumph, managed to keep his promotional-perfect run firmly intact.

However, this week, the surging striker laid out a massive gauntlet to Muhammad, vowing to brutally retire him when they finally share the Octagon this weekend at UFC 315 in ‘The Great White North’.

“I think he’s in for a rude awakening,” Della Maddalena said during a UFC 315: Embedded episode released this week. “I’ll break him with strikes, physically break him. He’s had a good run in the UFC. It’s retirement time, buddy,” he warned.

But during his media availability today, Della Maddalena claimed he’s not gunning to retire Muhammad this weekend. Just inflict a brutal and devastating breakdown, instead.

“I’m going to try and finish him dominantly, you know, that would be the way I’d like it to go down,” Jack Della Maddalena said. “Dominant finish and then, yeah, that’s up to him at that point what’s next for him,” he added, sounding almost magnanimous.