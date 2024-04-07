Daniel Cormier Voices Uncertainty as Sami Zayn Ends Gunther’s Historic Intercontinental Title Reign at WrestleMania 40

The hugely-anticipated WrestleMania 40 or XL has been immensely successful for the WWE. However, one of the biggest upsets of the card was when Sami Zayn defeated Gunther in an intense fight. The Australian wrestler was on a historic intercontinental title reign of nearly 670 days, which is the longest in WWE history. However, Sami Zayn was ruthless in putting an end to Gunther’s dream run as he bested his opponent after a pretty evenly matched bout. Naturally, the result was quite surprising to some, including former UFC champ-champ Daniel Cormier.

Advertisement

Daniel Cormier recently took to X to express his thoughts on Wrestlemania 40. While he couldn’t stop praising Roman Reigns’ incredible entrance at the event, DC stated that he did not expect Sami Zayn to be the one to dethrone Gunther.

“Damn what a match, I don’t know if Sami was the guy to end Gunther reign!”

Advertisement

Although the result might have been unexpected, DC enjoyed all the incredible performances the event had on offer. Moreover, his love for the wrestling promotion is not a private affair, as apart from being frank about it, DC has also been a part of WWE in the past.

Throwback to the time Daniel Cormier refereed WWE

Back in 2022, Cormier made an appearance in the WWE, not as a wrestler but as a referee. The UFC commentator was given the opportunity to officiate the bout between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins at Extreme Rules. While this was Cormier’s first experience as a match official, he was soon asked if the fans could expect more such collaborations in the future.

Although Cormier was eager to return to the WWE, he claimed he was not in the right shape and had to shred some pounds before taking on such a role again. According to MMA Junkie, DC said,

“They were talking to me about doing future things in the WWE and I go, ‘I’ll do things, but I got to get in shape first,’” He added, “Like, give your boy some time to get some of this baggage of this luggage.”

Advertisement

Since then, Daniel Cormier has yet to make an appearance in the WWE. However, given his passion for the promotion, it is only a matter of time before the WWE welcomes him again.