Jake Paul Berates $600,000,000 Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather to Sell His Potential Fight With Canelo Alvarez

Crossover fights are often exciting because they involve two athletes from a different combat sports genre. It also ensures good business for both promoters and athletes. A prime example of this is Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather billed as ‘The Biggest Fight in Combat Sports,’ which happened in 2017 and did a whopping over $600 million business. Despite its enormous success, YouTuber turned professional boxer Jake Paul has sworn on his Twitter account to outperform the match. He is looking forward to a bout with legendary boxer Canelo Alvarez and has stated that he will accomplish what McGregor did not.

‘The Notorious’ is widely considered as one of the finest strikers in the MMA scene. He displayed the same in the early rounds against Mayweather. However, he was unable to accomplish enough and was defeated via TKO in the tenth round of the fight.

If McGregor had defeated Mayweather, it would have been the greatest feat in combat history. But it did not occur. Paul, on the other hand, has pledged to make history in his future fight with Alvarez.

Jake Paul belittles Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather

‘The Problem Child’ has had this fearless image since the start of his combat sports career. Despite being early in his career, Paul felt confident in his ability to combat elites and called them out.

He did defeat multiple ex-UFC fighters, but he still desired more. Paul recently challenged Canelo Alvarez to a bout, and the Mexican champion agreed. But only on one condition: he will do it once he retires.

Since then, Paul has been super confident about the match-up. His excitement was reflected in his recent tweet, where he claimed to defeat Alvarez. ‘The Problem Child’ wrote:

“I’m 26. A 29 year old McGregor fought a 40 year-old Floyd & got stopped. I will fight a much younger Canelo and stop him. Mark this X.”

Paul has always targeted McGregor, and he did so again in the tweet. He mentioned the age similarities between him and McGregor when the Irish man fought an elite boxer. The Ohio native believes he will be of similar age for his bout with Alvarez in the future and will write history by defeating him. However, only time will tell if the battle actually takes place.

What did Canelo Alvarez say about the Paul fight?

Initially, Alvarez didn’t respond much to Jake Paul’s call out. But he did give some clarity on it recently. The Mexican boxer doesn’t deny the idea that it would be a big fight.

In fact, in an episode of the FullSend podcast, Alvarez lauded Paul for bringing in more eyes on boxing. He stated that the match-up can happen after he retires. Alvarez said:

“When I’m done with boxing, why not? Maybe. Maybe I do it. Why not? I think it’s good because other people who never watch boxing, they don’t know anything about boxing. They wanna watch Jake Paul because he brings fans from other worlds, not boxing fans. That’s good, because everybody enjoy it. What they do, I think they do for business and you need to respect that.”

While both sides are interested, the fight is most likely to take place. Furthermore, it is feasible to say that Alvarez made a point of Paul ushering in a new era of boxing. As a result, he deserves such a competition.