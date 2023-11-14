Jake Paul Projects $20,000,000 for Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou, Berates Dana White for Rejecting Co-Promoting Idea

The UFC president Dana White and Francis Ngannou have beefed to a point where they might never agree to work together. White recently during a press conference yet again cleared the air by sharing his take on Jones vs. Ngannou bout.

He rejected the idea of co-promoting the fight with the PFL. This caught the attention of the YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul who has been active about fighters’ pay and their rights.

Paul recently took to Twitter and shared his take on how if Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou happens it would make $20 million. He further expressed how this amount is way greater than what Ngannou made in UFC. He said,

“It’s a shame. Jones vs Ngannou is way bigger now than it was while Francis fought for UFC. Both fighters would make $20M+. If you one can co-promote with Showtime to put on MayMac why not with PFL, where we share the same media partner? @francis_ngannou @JonnyBones @PFLMMA”

‘The Problem Child’ questioned Dana White on why he is not co-promoting with PFL. He compared it with UFC and Showtime together promoting Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather bout in 2017.

This was the last fight that took place via co-promotion and since then White has never approved of such an event.

Dana White on Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou

The UFC president during a post-fight conference at UFC 295 was questioned about the possibility of co-promoting with PFL to materialise Jones vs. Ngannou. This question was not well received by White and he said that he is not interested. He expressed that he tried to make the fight happen but if the fighters don’t agree then he is not interested anymore. He said,

“I’m not interested in that. We tried to make that fight. They didn’t want to do it. It’s done. He doesn’t fight here anymore. I’m not interested.”

It will be interesting to see how things take a turn and if Dana White’s take over co-promoting the fights changes. Keeping in mind the past disagreements, it looks impossible to make the UFC president agree to the same.

There is a lot of buzz between fans when it comes to Ngannou vs Jones. But there is something that is stopping the UFC from joining hands and co-promoting with PFL.