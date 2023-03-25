Is Andrew Tate Muslim: Know About ‘Misogynist’ Influencer’s Religion

Andrew Tate is one of the most influential and at the same time controversial personalities on the planet. He built a multi-million fortune through online businesses and lives a flashy lifestyle. On his way to success, Tate garnered a huge following around the globe. Despite being banned from social media, he has over five million followers on Twitter. Thus, many fans are interested in the personal life of the 36-year-old. However, being a social media influencer, Andrew Tate puts most of his personal and professional information on the internet.

But there are a few facts about the controversial influencer which are either not known or lesser known to people. So here we look into the religion of the former professional kickboxer, Andrew Tate.

Is Andrew Tate Muslim?

Andrew Tate was born in Washington, D.C. in 1986. His father, Emory Tate, was an international chess player. Tate has a younger brother, Tristan Tate, and a sister, Janine Tate. He was known to be an Orthodox Christian before.

However, in October 2022, Andrew Tate announced that he has converted to Islam with the help of Tam Khan, a close friend and former MMA fighter. Since then, Tate has seen practicing the religion.

Always maintain your spirtual strength

I suggest everyone to convert to islam ☪️

It’s a very peaceful religion

Look at how people treated a new convert like me

I was visited and praised by muslim Emirati millionaires 🇦🇪

I was given a trip to a mosque 🕌 pic.twitter.com/JQgxVxkSRy — Andrew Tate (@EthicsTate) March 18, 2023

He also posted a tweet showing himself praying inside a mosque with his friend Tam Khan in the UAE. Ever since then, Tate has been garnering a lot of attention from the Muslim community.

The arrest of the Tate brothers

Andrew Tate never backs down to speak his mind on the internet. However, this habit has put him in problems several times. ‘Cobra’ is billed as misogynistic and harmful to young men by many groups because of his statements.

He was also under the radar of Romanian authorities over alleged human trafficking and money laundering. Finally, in December 2022, Tate and his brother were arrested from their mansion in Bucharest by the Romanian police.

Since then, they have been denied bail multiple times despite not being charged with the said crimes. The brothers have spent over 60 days in prison and might stay in more.

However, despite being in prison, Tate frequently interacts with his fans through newsletters and Twitter. He also posts about the teachings of the holy Quran. He has often been seen holding the holy book of Muslims while being taken in and out of the prison.

‘Top G’ talks about spending Ramadan in prison

As aforementioned, Tate regularly interacts with his fans on Twitter. As the holy month of Ramadan has started, Tate talked about following it from inside the prison in one of his tweets.

My food comes at 8am, noon and 5pm I have a plastic bag I use to try and protect the food from insects I spend my entire day destroying the flies and ants who get close to the meal In accordance w/ Ramadan When the sun goes down, I eat the stone cold food in my cell by myself — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) March 23, 2023

However, Tate also outlined the harsh conditions he is facing inside the prison. The controversial influencer, in his tweet, stated that he saves the food he receives in a plastic bag to protect it from insects.

Thus, many of his Muslim supporters sympathized with the controversial misogynist influencer. But it is safe to say that even in his unfavorable conditions, Tate has remained committed to his beliefs.

What are your thoughts on Tate’s tweets?