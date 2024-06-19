Jake Paul Targets ‘Conor McGregor’s Equity’ While Confirming Mike Perry as Next Opponent

Mike Tyson’s health scare caused the BKFC middleweight champ, Mike Perry, to step in as his replacement against Jake Paul on July 20. Interestingly, ‘The Problem Child’ is quite confident about his chances against Perry, which was made evident through his recent Instagram post. At the same time, the younger Paul brother also revealed his plans involving BKFC co-owner, Conor McGregor.

A few weeks back, McGregor’s partial acquisition of the BKFC made headlines all around the fight world. Even the BKFC head honcho, David Feldman, accepted that McGregor now had quite a substantial equity in the promotion. Well, the caption to Paul’s Instagram post revealed that he has his eyes set solely on McGregor’s BKFC shares, as it read,

“1 Mike, 2 Mikes, 3 Mikes, 4 … The fact is every opponent has touched the floor. 5 months until Tyson and I go to war. So, in the meantime, me & Perry are going to make Tampa roar. I fear no man, anytime, anywhere, anyplace. On July 20th it’s going to be another W, so let us say grace for the BKFC champ, who will take a knee. Then we will go to Ireland and take McGregors equity.”

Despite the threat, it is unclear how Paul will go about acquiring McGregor’s BKFC shares. He might be planning to challenge the BKFC co-owner after defeating ‘Platinum’ Perry, who is the face of the promotion. Well, if that’s the case, such a fight will be extremely difficult to materialize.

Will Jake Paul call out Conor McGregor for a fight with his BKFC shares on the line?

After witnessing Paul preparing to fight the 57-year-old Mike Tyson, it’s quite evident that he can call out anyone irrespective of their age or genre of combat sports. Likewise, the words in his Instagram caption indicate that he might challenge McGregor to an in-ring encounter with his BKFC “equity” on the line. Currently, this is the option that seems most viable for Paul to get what he wants.

However, McGregor is still under contract with the UFC. It simply means that ‘The Notorious’ will have to seek the UFC boss, Dana White’s permission to show up for the fight. Although White has been pretty accepting of McGregor’s demands to date, his long-running feud with ‘The Problem Child’ might make him change his mind. Hence, Paul’s plan seems pretty far-fetched at this point in time.