Jamahal Hill Believes Alex Pereira’s Win Against Sean Strickland Not Worthy of Acknowledgment

Several fans are pretty excited about the coveted UFC 300 main event fight between the current and former UFC light heavyweight champs, Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill. This is probably why the noted former UFC middleweight champ and analyst, Michael Bisping decided to get in touch with Pereira’s UFC 300 rival, Hill, in the latest episode of his YouTube podcast. During the podcast, ‘The Count’ hailed ‘Poatan’ stating that he had already defeated four UFC champions to date. But ‘Sweet Dreams’ Hill disagreed with Bisping’s opinion and corrected him about the Brazilian’s achievements.

Not many fans can question the current UFC light heavyweight champ’s in-octagon prowess. Pereira has already earned championship titles in two weight divisions despite having less than 10 UFC fights in his career. But Hill objected to Bisping’s over-the-line appreciation for ‘Poatan’ with a fact.

‘The Count’ implied that he considered Israel Adesanya, Jan Blachowicz, Jiri Prochazka, and Sean Strickland as the UFC champions whom Pereira had defeated. However, Hill opted to leave out Strickland from Bisping’s list and corrected him, stating Pereira had defeated three UFC champions. He said:

“The version of Sean Strickland that he beat went through some other trials and some other fights before he became the champion. So I don’t think it’s fair to give him [Pereira] credit for beating that version of Sean Strickland”

Eventually, Bisping also agreed with Hill’s point of view. ‘Sweet Dreams’ was ready to acknowledge Pereira’s victories over former or current UFC champs. But ‘Tarzan’ claimed the middleweight gold after being defeated by Pereira, which made Hill leave him out of the list. However, a large chunk of fans are currently restless to know if ‘Sweet Dreams’ will be able to stop Pereira from achieving his fourth victory against a UFC champ.

Will Jamahal Hill be able to defeat Alex Pereira at UFC 300?

Alex Pereira’s moniker, ‘Poatan’ translates to ‘Hands Of Stone’ in English. His in-octagon performances have also shown that his nickname does justice to his performance. Hence, it’s quite possible for Pereira to shut Hill’s lights at the UFC 300 main event.

But ‘Sweet Dreams’s’ well-rounded fight game might prove to be a turning point. Despite boasting a formidable striking, ‘Poatan’s’ ground game is way inferior to Hill’s. Hence, Hill might get an easier victory if he decides to take the fight to the ground instead of a going for striking slugfest against the UFC fighter with ‘Hands Of Stone’.