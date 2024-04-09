Jamahal Hill Reveals Israel Adesanya’s Strategic Counsel Ahead of Alex Pereira UFC 300 Fight

Jamahal Hill and Israel Adesanya have been plotting game plans for their upcoming fights. Hill, who is looking to get back the Light heavyweight title, is coming back from a nasty Achilles injury that sidelined him for months. However, he is now back and ready to get back into the octagon to claim what used to be his. Ahead of his fight, he sat down with Adesanya and formulated a game plan.

Advertisement

Israel Adesanya is himself a former UFC Middleweight Champion and thus knows a thing or two about winning. While ‘The Last Stylebender’ is currently enjoying some time away from the sport, in a recent interview with Shak MMA, Jamahal Hill spoke about the advice that Adesanya gave him regarding his upcoming fight. He said,

“He’s like just do what you do, you got it….You know what to do, you know how to approach the fight. Be you, being you, how you are, best thing that you can do.”

Advertisement

Hill revealed that ‘Izzy’ told him to be himself and fight his natural game. He believes that trying too many things might cause the focus to shift, and hence, Adesanya asked Hill to keep it simple. But even as Hill is eyeing the championship, his upcoming opponent is not an easy fighter to beat. The UFC Light Heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira, is one of the most exciting strikers in the UFC at the moment. Pereira has knocked out even Adesanya in the octagon before, and Hill will surely need to put in more than one hundred percent of his efforts to secure victory.

Meanwhile, debunking Hill’s underdog status, Joe Rogan and Matt Sera recently spoke about how people were counting out Hill before the fight and they reminded fans how dangerous he is.

Joe Rogan and Matt Sera believe fans are counting out Jamahal Hill too early

Rogan sat down with Matt Sera and Din Thomas to film an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience. During the discussion, the topic of UFC 300 eventually came up. While talking about the event, Rogan spoke about how Jamahal Hill is now fully fit after his Achilles injury and is a very dangerous fighter. He said,

“People underestimate him for some strange reason and I don’t understand it….He’s f*cking dangerous..A lot of people are picking Pereira to run him over which I think is interesting”

Advertisement

Both Matt Sera and Din Thomas agreed with Joe Rogan about how dangerous Jamahal Hill is on his feet, and how his overall strength might affect the outcome of the math. Both fighters are exceptional strikers with one-punch knockout power, which is what makes the UFC 300 main event a very interesting fight.