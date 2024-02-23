UFC 300: Jamahal Hill Predicts ‘100 Percent’ Finish Against Alex Pereira on the Historic Card

UFC fans have often witnessed the predators become the prey. Even feared strikers like Conor McGregor have got their lights shut by fighters like Dustin Poirier in this game. Likewise, the UFC 300 might bear another example of a similar incident. Recently, the upcoming UFC 300 main eventer, Jamahal Hill, hyped fans after revealing that he will earn a KO victory over his UFC light heavyweight champ rival, Alex Pereira, on the night of 13 April in an interview with Helen Yee.

Advertisement

Most fans would happily accept Pereira as one of the most devastating strikers in the current UFC roster. His last fight against the former UFC light heavyweight champ, Jiri Prochazka, also presented a sight of the insane power in ‘Poatan’s’ strikes.

But, ‘Sweet Dreams’ didn’t hesitate a bit to declare that he would beat the Brazilian in his own game and knock him out. Hill answered Helen Yee’s question about knocking out Pereira at UFC 300 affirmatively. He stated,

Advertisement

“Yeah, a hundred percent. I see myself as superior [than Pereira] everywhere.”

Well, it’s quite apparent that several fans may have difficulty digesting Hill’s words. After all, Pereira is a KO artist of the highest order who has proved his mettle multiple times in the kickboxing ring and octagon.

Meanwhile, the Brazilian also gave out a scathing opinion about Hill’s potential recently.

Alex Pereira doesn’t count Jamahal Hill among the best current UFC light heavyweights

Pereira recently appeared on Ariel Helwani’s noted podcast, ‘The MMA Hour’, where he reciprocated Hill’s opinion described above. ‘Poatan’ also counted himself as superior to his UFC 300 rival, Hill. But he also excluded the former UFC light heavyweight champ from his list of top three current UFC light heavyweights.

Advertisement

Most fans may remember that Pereira currently stands at 2-0 as a UFC light heavyweight. He has earned victories over both of his previous rivals, Jan Blachowicz and Jiri Prochazka. However, ‘Poatan’ implied that he would like to fight Hill if he were to make a debut, since he was an easier rival than Blachowicz or Prochazka.

With the current banter, and both of the UFC 300 main eventers claiming themselves to be superior to their rival, it’s quite apparent that the showdown will be nothing short of a barnburner.