Javier Mendez Joins Dana White in Hailing Donald Trump as ‘American Badas*’ Post Rally Incident

Kishore R
Published

As soon as word spread about the assassination attempt on Donald Trump, his pal and UFC President, Dana White was among the first to condemn the scathing attack. Now, AKA founder and Khabib Nurmagomedov’s coach, Javier Mendez has also come out in support of the former President.

A few days ago, former President Trump escaped a failed assassination attempt during one of his campaign rallies in Pennsylvania. It did not take long for most of the UFC to rally to the politician’s support, as they condemned the attack. Similarly, Mendez, the AKA head coach, took things to his Instagram where he shared White’s post as his story, calling out the cowardice and pledging his support to the Republican.

Interestingly, Mendez wasn’t the only one associated with the promotion to talk about Trump, as fighter Evan Elder paid homage to the former president after his win on Saturday at UFC’s Denver event.

On top of it, several other personalities, including Conor McGregor, have censured the violence, while boxing sensation Jake Paul insisted that Trump escaping the attempt on his life was a sign from God.

McGregor and Paul unite in Trump’s support

The attempt on Trump’s life did the unthinkable, as it managed to unite McGregor and Jake Paul. Even less than a month back, the young Paul brother tore into McGregor, claiming the latter was spoiling his legacy. However, the two were allied in their views when it came to Trump’s assassination attempt.

Talking about the incident on social media, McGregor praised Trump for risking it all for his country. He insisted that while Trump could have enjoyed a comfortable retired life, the former president chose to stay and fight off attempts on his life, just because he loves his country.

“A 78-year-old multiple billionaire – he should be on a yacht on the med touring golf courses. But he is not. He is in Pennsylvania spitting out bullets! Running for the love of his country! Godspeed Donald! God bless the United States,” said the Irishman in a Tweet.

On the other hand, Jake Paul insisted that God works in mysterious ways, and Trump surviving the assassination attempt proves that the almighty sees him as someone inherently good.

“If it isn’t apparent enough who God wants to win When you try and kill God’s angels and saviors of the world it just makes them bigger Good beats evil every time.” 

Interestingly, other social media personalities, including Andrew Tate also condemned the attack. “Cobra’ alleged that the attack was carried out by the same people who tried to cancel him.

