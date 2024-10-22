“Most Loyal Person”: Daniel Cormier Reveals What Makes Khabib Nurmagomedov a True Friend

Daniel Cormier and Khabib Nurmagomedov’s friendship has blossomed into a bromance and fans love it. The pair are always joking around with each other and making fun of each other. They have trained together, bled together, and sweat together to the point where DC is an honorary Nurmagomedov at this point.

In a recent Instagram story, the former UFC Double champ praised ‘The Eagle’ for being one of the best friends he has ever had, and a loyal one at that,

“One of my favorite people in the world! He is just the best and most loyal person you could meet”

This came after Khabib made a statement regarding Jon Jones’ list of Top 5 MMA fighters. ‘The Eagle’ spoke about why while he had no personal issues with Jones, he still could not be friends with him since DC doesn’t get along with the UFC heavyweight champ.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Хабиб Нурмагомедов (@khabib_nurmagomedov)



He was talking about the eternal rivalry between Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones that started back when DC was an active fighter and continues to this day. Cormier famously doesn’t like Jones and for good reason.

Jones had knocked out DC in their first fight in 2017 to win the heavyweight title but the decision was overturned to no-contest after the Rochester native had tested positive for turinabol, an anabolic steroid.

The hatred runs so deep that ‘DC‘ still does not see Jones as the best heavyweight in the world right now.

Cormier picks Aspinall over Jones

Daniel Cormier has been very vocal about the fact that he wants to see Tom Aspinall take on Jones for the undisputed heavyweight title. He believes the Brit deserves the title shot next over Stipe Miocic.

And he’s not wrong. Jones waited for years to move to heavyweight and only did so after then-champion Francis Ngannou left the organization. He then beat Cyril Gane, the guy Ngannou had already defeated to win the title. He has since been on a break due to an injury for over a year now.

In that time, Tom Aspinall has won the UFC interim heavyweight title and has also defended it once, all in a very dominant fashion. He has also called out Jones multiple times for the undisputed title fight, as his right.

But Jones has not only avoided him but plans on fighting Stipe Miocic, who although is one of the greatest, is 43 years old and hasn’t fought in almost three years. Miocic had also been defeated by Ngannou before the latter left the organization.

So, on the latest episode of the Good Guy/ Bad Guy Show on YouTube, DC has argued that Aspinall simply is the best in the world right now.

“I think the best heavyweight is Tom Aspinall…I still believe the best heavyweight in the world right now is Tom Aspinall…No I think Jon is…I just think he’s older now”

Aspinall currently serves as the backup fighter for the Jones vs. Miocic fight in November. That said, even if one of the fighters gets injured, DC doesn’t believe either of them would fight Aspinall on short notice.