“He’s Got a Gift to Finish People”: Tom Aspinall’s Father Foresees Jon Jones Fall to Son’s Finishing Prowess

Tom Aspinall’s father believes his son has what it takes to beat Jon Jones. ‘Bones’ is the current UFC Heavyweight Champion, and Aspinall is the current UFC Interim Heavyweight Champion. So a fight between the pair is inevitable. However, Jones currently has his eyes set on fighting Stipe Miočić in his first title defense because he wants to take on the ‘heavyweight GOAT’. Aspinall’s father recently spoke about who would win in a fight between his son and the current champion.

Andy Aspinall is Tom Aspinall‘s coach. He quit his day job years ago to teach his son mixed martial arts, and the sacrifice is finally paying rich dividends. In an interview with JN Media UK on YouTube, Andy Aspinall spoke about how a potential fight between the pair would work out. He said,

“I just think Tom finishes everybody he fights, he always has done. As he keeps moving up, everybody gets harder but Tom keeps doing what he does, he’s got a gift to finish people.”

Tom Aspinall’s father believes his son can knock Jon Jones out. He believes his son will be a tough matchup for Jones because he is faster than him and no one has been able to get a hold of him yet.

Meanwhile, a recent video of the pair meeting face-to-face went viral on social media. Aspinall put his hand on Jones’ shoulder and the champ immediately brushed it off. In a recent interview, the Brit spoke about the incident and defended his actions.

Tom Aspinall reveals why he put his hand on Jon Jones’ shoulder

Tom Aspinall and Jon Jones ran into each other at the Arnold’s Sports Festival UK in Birmingham. Videos of their face-off were doing the rounds on social media. One instance caught the eye of fans, when Aspinall put his hand on the champ’s shoulder and Jones brushed it off. Here’s what Aspinall had to say about the situation,

“I think he thought I was putting my hand on his shoulder being disrespectful. But I wasn’t there to be disrespectful……I’m not trying to cause any beef. I’m trying to fight the guy and take his belt.”

Tom Aspinall went on to state that he was not trying to start any beef. The Brit just wanted to meet Jon Jones and in the future, he wants to fight him. The fight between Jon Jones and Stipe Miočić has not been finalized yet. Aspinall is another name that wants to take on Jones for the title. It will be interesting to see what the champ decides to do.