Jim Miller Jokingly Suggests About Filling “Ring Girl” Role at UFC 400 If Not Fighting

A veteran of the UFC, Jim Miller has set several records during his time with the promotion. He has been competing under the UFC banner for a substantial period and will be making his comeback against Bobby Green at UFC 300. Interestingly, both combatants were meant to face each other in the past, although the plan never came to fruition.

Jim Miller’s bout against Bobby Green promises a lot of intensity and excitement. At the same time, there have been questions about Miller’s future. How long will he continue fighting and what lies next in store for the 40-year-old?

Well, in a recent media press conference, ‘A-10‘ put all rumors to rest by detailing his future plans. Furthermore, when asked if he sees himself remaining associated with the promotion till UFC 400, Miller insisted that he did not think that far ahead. Yet, moments later, he cracked a joke, claiming,

“We’ll see. We’ll see about that. I don’t know? Maybe ring girl.”

Miller does have an amazing sense of humor, and that is one of the reasons why he is such a fan-favorite athlete. Besides, with a debate raging around A-10‘s future in the UFC, Bobby Green had some choice words for his opponent.

Bobby Green predicts the fate of Jim Miller

Not only is Bobby Green convinced of his ability to best Miller, but he also claimed he would defeat the 40-year-old in such a fashion that the UFC veteran would not even think of coming back to the sport. In an interview ahead of his fight against Miller, Green insisted that he would be “closing the curtains” on A10, saying,

“We definitely going to close the curtains on him,” He added, “Fourth time’s a charm. … Maybe it’s meant to be. Maybe it wasn’t worth it for 40 grand. Maybe it wasn’t worth it for 80 grand. Maybe it wasn’t worth it for 100 grand. Now we’re getting closer to 200s.”

With both fighters brimming with confidence about their chances inside the octagon, the fight is truly shaping up to be spectacular. Now, all we can do is wait until the curtain rises on the milestone event.