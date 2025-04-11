41-Year-Old Veteran Determined to Compete 4 More Times to Make History With 50 Fights in Dana White’s Promotion

Nov 16, 2024; New York, NY, USA; Jim Miller (red gloves) fights Damon Jackson (blue gloves) in the lightweight bout during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Ahead of his return at UFC 314 this weekend, fan-favorite Jim Miller has an audacious plan in mind as he prepares for his 58th. professional fight in mixed martial arts, but more importantly 46th under Dana White’s banner.

Miller, a veteran lightweight staple since his Octagon landing, will make the walk again this weekend in Miami, taking on Chase Hooper in a battle of talented grappling aces.

A stalwart in the always-stacked lightweight ranks, Miller debuted in the Octagon back in 2008 with a submission triumph against David Baron.

Since then, he has already made history by featuring on all the monumental UFC 100, 200, and last year’s 300 cards, and now, he’s up for a very personal milestone.

“The numbers are that big to me, [but] getting to 30 wins in the UFC would be pretty spectacular,” Jim Miller told Inside Fighting. Miller currently sits on 27 wins under the UFC.

Noting the need to win 3 out of his last 4 fights, he added, “So, the goal is to get to those 50 fights — to make sure I win a few more. “

“I’m 100 percent going to get to 50 [fights],” Miller reiterated.

“Barring something stupid happens. You know, at this point, [I’m] crossing my fingers, knocking on wood, right? I don’t know how long it would take me to get through a full knee replacement or something like that”, he continued.

The key to get to this incredible milestone, of course, is fitness.

With that on his mind, Miller said, “The goal is to do it at my pace, too. I don’t wanna be in my late 40s, reaching for that 50th. fight. I’d like to be out as quick as possible honestly.”

Interestingly, lasting this long in the UFC wasn’t always the case.

50 wasn’t always the plan

Featuring opposite Japense veteran and former Pride FC great, Takanori Gomi at UFC 200, Miller prevailed with a first-round knockout.

But some fans may not be aware that Miller revealed he had planned to hang up his boots after that career win number 26.

“I had made that decision [to retire],” A-10 told MMA Fighting.

“I had made the decision to walk away from the sport. Fortunately, a majority of the issues I was dealing with were from something unassociated with being a fighter [Lyme disease]. And the lifestyle that I lead”, Miller explains. Thankfully, it didn’t come to pass.

He has since racked up 12 wins against some of MMA’s legendary figures like Clay Guida and Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone.

Currently unranked, Miller serves an important purpose in the lower rungs of the UFC. He’s not just another journeyman who’s overstayed his welcome.

He’s the gatekeeper at lightweight. Almost all modern-day greats have had to contend with him at some point be it Dustin Poirer, Charles Oliveira, Anthony Pettis, Nate Diaz and Dan Hooker.