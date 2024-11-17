Jim Miller Plans 50 UFC Wins as the Final Milestone Before Moving On to New Pursuits

Nov 16, 2024; New York, NY, USA; Jim Miller (red gloves) reacts after defeating Damon Jackson (blue gloves) in the lightweight bout during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Jim Miller’s win at UFC 309 has further cemented his legacy as one of the most durable and consistent fighters in UFC history. The 41-year-old’s impressive submission victory over Damon Jackson was his 27th in the promotion. And Miller wants more. In the post-fight interview, the veteran fighter revealed his ultimate target: an unprecedented milestone of 50 UFC wins before he hangs up his gloves.

Miller‘s attempt, he insisted, is not just to establish or rewrite records, but to ensure he finishes his storied career on his own terms.

“I mean the 50 is the hard stop. You guys can hold me to that sh*t. Unless they’re like couple of million dollars. I’m ready to move on to other stuff. There are parts of me that are ready to make a commitment to something else. Its going to be f**king hard to not get to do this,” he elaborated.

Miller currently leads the UFC record books for the most fights (45) as well as the most number of wins (27).

Getting to the half century mark, a massive 23 wins away, would be daunting. Especially when we consider Miller’s age, as well as the long list of great, and young, fighters who await him in the lightweight division.

However, regardless of where he finishes, it will take decades of consistency for someone to beat the marks that have elevated him as one of the all-time greats in the UFC.

Miller makes quick work of Jackson

Miller showcased why he’s the UFC’s Iron Man in his 45th trip to the octagon at UFC 309. Facing fellow veteran Jackson, who was moving up from featherweight to revive his career, Miller delivered a short but classic performance.

The fight began with Jackson landing crisp combinations and using teeps (push kick) to control the range. But Miller, ever the wily fighter, turned the tide with a sharp step-in elbow that cut Jackson clean between the eyes.

Moments later, when Jackson shot for a takedown, Miller pounced with his trademark guillotine choke. The victory was sealed before the third-minute mark in the opening round.

Jackson left his gloves in the cage, hinting at a potential retirement. Miller, meanwhile, was celebrating, and reiterating that he has unfinished business in the octagon — an improbable, but not impossible, milestone.