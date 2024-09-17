Joe Rogan Admits Lack of NBA and Football Knowledge Pushed His UFC Journey

Renowned UFC commentator Joe Rogan is not your average ‘Joe!’ In fact, the 57-year-old is a jack of all trades, etching his legacy in everything ranging from stand-up comedy, martial arts, and of course fight commentary. With that being said, Rogan is not your go to guy for Football or NBA.

During a recent segment of his super popular JRE podcast, the American was joined by fellow comedian Tom Segura and that’s when he revealed his backwardness when it came to football and basketball – something that pushed him to return to the UFC.

The conversation took a sharp turn when Tom mentioned his chat with Rogan’s friend and boss, Dana White. Reminiscing the time when he used to work for the small-time promotion back from 1997 to 1998, Segura lauded Rogan for his unwavering passion for the sport.

This is when Rogan revealed that he was only great at one sport and he’s made a career out of tit.

In fact, in Rogan’s own words, MMA is the only sport that excites him and he doesn’t want to know about anything else. And as for the rest of American sports like football or basketball, he doesn’t have much of an idea about it.

“It’s the only sport I know, I don’t even know the rules to basketball and they blow that whistle, I don’t know what the f*ck is going on. I mean I do watch fights but when I watch fights like, I don’t have to say, ‘Oh, this guy has a great question mark (kick), I already know what he does!

This eventually got him into the UFC when Dana and Co. bought into the promotion to expand it to the behemoth it is today. Furthermore, Segura was blown away by the fact that Rogan never had to prepare before he called the shots from the commentary booth, and most importantly it’s the only thing that he passionately loves the most.

In other news, Rogan also gave his thoughts on athletes crossing over to MMA and picked NBA great LeBron James to emulate the same – to dominate in the UFC just like his supreme reign in the NBA.

Why LeBron would make a great fighter- Joe Rogan

Now, LeBron James is already an icon in the NBA. The 39-year-old has already won four National Basketball Association championships with three different teams, and has been named the NBA MVP a whopping four times.

But it’s not his stellar game in the basketball court, but his physicality that impressed Rogan more.

The self-proclaimed NBA illiterate, Rogan, during an episode of his popular podcast six years ago, had revealed why the 39-year-old would be as dominant in the UFC as he was in the NBA but size is only part of it.

While he mentioned James’ incredible competitive spirit, he claimed that the NBA great would dominate the heavyweight division in the UFC.

“There are human beings who have just the most unfathomable physical advantages. LeBron James would have an unfathomable physical advantage over someone who would have an unfathomable physical advantage over you. A guy like that, if he was fighting, everybody would be f***ed! They are lucky, they are God damn lucky there’s that much money in basketball and LeBron James got into it.”

He’s not wrong. Some basketball players are built different. Imagine Shaq fighting Jon Jones!