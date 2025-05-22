Advocating for Another Chance for Tyrese Haliburton’s Dad, Carmelo Anthony Claims He Would’ve ‘Hulk Smashed’ John Haliburton

Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton’s late-game heroics contributed to their massive Game 1 comeback victory over the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals. Everyone affiliated with the Pacers in that arena celebrated to their heart’s content. Unfortunately, Haliburton’s father, John, was absent. He remains banned after the Pacers beat the Bucks in the first round. And while much has been said about John’s behaviour, former Knicks superstar Carmelo Anthony believes he should receive another chance.

Haliburton Sr.’s tussle with Giannis Antetokounmpo wasn’t taken lightly by the media or Indiana’s organization. The heated exchange in a moment that was supposed to be joyous for Tyrese quickly turned sour.

John Haliburton’s actions clearly crossed the line, no matter his relation to a player on the team’s roster. Even though he has already apologized to Giannis for the altercation, his ban is yet to be lifted.

Carmelo Anthony spoke about Haliburton’s situation on his 7 PM in Brooklyn podcast. He believes John deserves a second chance, but his view of the game should be from a different seat.

“Let him sit in a suit,” Anthony said. “Because now you’re taking away from the family aspect. Don’t take me away from being there for my son.”

When it comes to that aspect of the situation, Anthony sympathizes with the Haliburtons. On the other hand, actions have consequences, and if John did what he did to Giannis to Anthony, his reaction would’ve been significantly different than the Greek Freak.

“The fact that you’re willing to go face-to-face with me means you want problems,” Anthony said. “I would have Hulk-smashed him. I would’ve lifted and handed him to the security.”

Anthony’s co-hosts A’mare Stoudemire and Rudy Gay share the same sentiment when it comes to retaliation. In terms of Haliburton returning to attend Pacers games, Stoudemire wants him back as well, just not this year.

“Next year. You can’t be that close to somebody on the court,” Stoudemire explained. Gay took a different approach in his opinion regarding the situation, highlighting Tyrese as the main figure with a say.

“I’m a big advocate of letting the person handle it, so Tyrese got to handle that,” Gay said. In Gay’s opinion, the decision for John to return falls on Tyrese on whether he wants his dad back at the games.

Once the smoke settles, that may be the case, but many people want John back supporting his son. Hall-of-Fame forward Charles Barkley shared a personal plea to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to revoke John’s ban.

“I want to reach out to Adam Silver tomorrow. Me and Draymond were talking, it’s time to let Mr. Haliburton [Tyrese’s father, John] back in the building,” Barkley said.

Of course, the decision to ban John didn’t come from the NBA or Silver. The Pacers were the ones in full control of the outcome. With a possible NBA Finals appearance on the horizon, it’ll be interesting to see which direction the Pacers take regarding John’s presence at the games.