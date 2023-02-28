Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler: Everything We Know So Far

The Ultimate Fighter, famously known as TUF is an American Mixed Martial Arts TV show that features upcoming fighters. It’s a reality show where fighters would be divided into two teams, both of which would be led by two coaches. The two coaches are the UFC fighters, who at the end of the show, fight themselves. TUF has had many champions over the years. Michael Bisping, Tony Ferguson, Nate Diaz, Rashad Evans to name a few famous personalities. The TUF season 31 is coached by Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler. Here is everything that we know so far about TUF 31.

Chandler and McGregor are both UFC lightweight fighters. Both of them suffered a loss in their last fights against a common opponent in Dustin Poirier. 2023, they are back to coach TUF 31.

Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler: Things we know so far

As we know, the TUF 31 shooting has official begun, the show will air on ESPN. The twelve-episode season can be watched at 10PM ET/ 7PM PT on ESPN. ESPN+ subscribers can enjoy the show as well.

Michael Chandler has stated how much he is into coaching these fighters. Dana White recently mentioned that they had their first three fights recently and how Chandler loves the show. Chandler is blown away by these guys and says he is into it right away.

Conor McGregor recently did an interview with The Mac Life and said similar things. He said it was good to be back and coaching and how he feeds off from the energy that these guys bring. Conor has already coached a season in the past against Uriah Faber.

Ready to ride May 30th 🤠#TUF31 filming has officially begun! pic.twitter.com/1GZr81K7uN — The Ultimate Fighter (@UltimateFighter) February 24, 2023

‘The Notorious’, however, thinks that he brings in more detailing than Chandler does. He believes that Chandler is more of an athletic kind of guy who does many things good but misses when it comes to the details part of it.

McGregor also mentioned that he believes that he would slice through Chandler in their fight. He also added that he likes Michael Chandler and has no beef with him. McGregor also said that he is a little too snappy and whippy for Chandler.

Dana White’s take:

Dana white in a recent interview said that he absolutely loves TUF. Every year different things happen and these coaches get so much invested in it, he added. He also added he would be going to Boston to do Dana White, looking for a fight show to take a look at new talent.

Dana white on The Pat McAfee Show recently said, He doesn’t know if the winner gets the title shot or not. The fight, however, would be at 155 according to him. The location and the venue have not been decided yet. White also said that they always wanted to do the stadium in Dallas, Texas.

Where do you think the fight takes place?

