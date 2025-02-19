“Doesn’t Like To Do”: Chael Sonnen Claims UFC Champ Islam Makhachev Doesn’t Want to Be a 155lbs Fighter

Islam Makhachev’s future in the UFC has become one of the hottest topics in MMA. With dominant performances at lightweight, including his most recent victory over Renato Moicano at UFC 311, the Dagestani champion appears to have run through nearly all of his competition. Now, as he contemplates his next move, UFC veteran Chael Sonnen believes Makhachev is looking for an exit from the 155-pound division.

There has been a lot of noise regarding featherweight champion Ilia Topuria moving up in weight to fight Islam but the Dagestani champion doesn’t seem too keen on fighting smaller guys anymore. This leaves him with one option- move to 170 lbs and make a case for the welterweight title.

Or by some miracle, someone in the 155 lbs starts to step up and drop some bodies to get Islam’s attention. Sonnen suggested as much on his YouTube channel while contemplating the fate of the 155 lbs division.

“Islam Makhachev is in a tough spot, the only thing he doesn’t want to be is a 155-pounder… Islam does not like to do rematches… Islam would like some new blood.”, he said.

The only high-profile candidate who could do that and is also currently in the top 15 is Paddy Pimblett. Everyone from Charles Oliveira at #2 rank to Moicano at #10, has had a fair few losses, some of them to Islam himself. So, those fights are out of the question.

This leaves him with a few choices. Arman Tsarukyan, who was supposed to fight him at UFC 311, will need to win a title contention fight again and challenge Islam. The second option is Justin Gaethje finds it in himself to go on another generational run, starting with a win over Dan Hooker at UFC 313 next month.

These are some very big ‘IFs’. So yes, it does seem a move in weight class is imminent for the 155 lbs champion.

But even moving up in weight poses its own problems, since the welterweight champion Belal Muhammad and Islam often train together and refuse to fight each other.

No amount of money would persuade Belal

Belal’s connection with the Dagestani camp runs deep. He has been on good terms with Islam’s mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov since before either of them were champions. This is why Khabib and he never fought. Khabib has even claimed that he doesn’t want to see Islam fight Belal either because, in his heart, it doesn’t feel right!

But with Islam’s move to 170 lbs becoming inevitable with each passing day, Belal has a plan.

The Palestinian-American fighter is happy to move up to middleweight rather than fight Islam. conversation with Barstool Sports Chicago, he said, “I would never fight Islam because that’s different for me and him. We’ve trained together, and when you’re sweating with somebody, and you’re bleeding with somebody, and you train with somebody like that, it’s just a different relationship.”

Belal also doesn’t think that money would change either Islam’s or his mind.

Instead of facing Makhachev, Muhammad sees challenging Dricus Du Plessis for the 185 lbs as a viable option. Belal went through pretty much everyone at 170 lbs during his title campaign and as such is only a couple of wins away from being without a challenge!

As far as the weight class is concerned, Belal walks around at 190 lbs, so gaining muscle won’t be too much of a problem for him.

So, it looks like the landscape of at least 2 divisions is about to change within the span of a year!