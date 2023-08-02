Joe Rogan and Snoop Dogg Once Drool Over 17-Year-Old Biggie One Quality: “Imagine Someone Being That Good at…”

UFC commentator Joe Rogan hosts one of the most famous podcasts globally in the ‘Joe Rogan Experience’. On his podcasts, he often has some of the most famous celebrities on the globe and interesting personalities with stories to tell. On one occasion he had famous American rapper Snoop Dogg over. Rogan and Dogg share their interest in the music industry. Evidently, Rogan and Dogg were once gushing over a 17-year-old Biggie due to his mesmerizing rhythm.

The 16 times Grammy nominee Snoop Dogg has had one of the most iconic careers in the music industry. Despite this, the American rapper did not win a single Grammy over the years. He is also quite famous for his association with other great rappers.

Snoop Dogg was quite close with late rappers Biggie Smalls and Tupac. Due to his association with those rappers, it took no time for Dogg to achieve his fame. Dogg, Tupac, and Biggie were so famous that even Rogan became nostalgic while looking at a Biggie’s video with Snoop Dogg.

Joe Rogan was mesmerized watching Biggie with Snoop Dogg

Joe Rogan and Snoop Dogg created an iconic podcast back in 2021. During the podcast, Rogan and Dogg shared their love for MMA as they discussed UFC. What they also spoke about was about how talented Biggie was at the young age of 17.

Rogan said, “Here it is, this is my favorite… He’s in front of a grocery store folks.The rhythm, there’s just… Can you imagine being out there, seeing a 17 year old kid rapping like, You’re like, oh it’s over, it’s over… Imagine someone being that good at 17 years old.“

Dogg argued with Rogan whilst watching the video that the American podcaster shared a very exclusive content with the fan. Rogan argued that the video was available on YouTube and free for the public. However, Dogg was proven right, when Young Jamie revealed that while they were watching the video, it had only around 4,000 views. Dogg knows a lot about Tupac and Biggie due to the time they spent together, evidently he revealed what Biggie felt once Tupac was killed.

Dogg revealed Biggie’s misery upon Tupac’s death

Snoop Dogg spoke about how Biggie felt about his close friend and partner in crime Tupac’s death. The famous American rapper Tupac Shakur lost his life in a tragic shooting incident. Dogg revealed that he could see in Biggie’s eyes how hurt he was.

Dogg said, “He looked me in my eyes and he say something to that—he’s sad that Tupac Shakur is dead, but I can look in his eyes and I could see that he hurt. This is not a man that’s happy or glamorized. This is a man whose friend that’s dead, they had a misunderstanding and he could never get no justice for his emotions, but he’s showing me his emotions.“

Tupac and his group were a part of the infamous west coast and east coast rapping feud. Amongst many other things, Tupac was a big inspiration for the rappers to come. Snoop Dogg and Biggie were carrying on the baton left on by Tupac. After Biggie’s death, Snoop Dogg went on to establish himself a star.