Conor McGregor ‘Should’ve Picked an Easier Fight’ and Not Michael Chandler, Ex-UFC Star Says

The return of Conor McGregor has rattled the Mixed martial arts spectrum. It was announced earlier on Monday that the Notorious one would be gracing us with his presence in an electric fight against the number five ranked lightweight in the world, Michael Chandler.

UFC President Dana White made the announcement, amongst other notable announcements, regarding the fighting promotion’s itinerary for the first half of 2023. A year that’ll mark the 30th anniversary of the fighting corporation since its inception in 1993.

The pair are set to be awarded the roles of two coaches for the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter. White’s proclamation set ablaze the MMA community, who displayed their ecstasy at the news of the Irishman’s return.

While the debates have already begun concerning how the fight plays out from supporters and fighters alike, one particular ex-MMA world champion, Ben Askren, is of the belief that the former two-weight world champion should’ve cherry picked another contender rather than opting for Michael Chandler.

Ben Askren questions the opponent for Conor McGregor

Former Bellator and One Welterweight world champion Ben Askren have provided his two cents on the UFC’s latest announcement of an eventual contest between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler.

Speaking about the UFC’s announcement with regard to the highly touted matchup between the duo, Askren chimed in to share his insights on the prospective clash.

Askren said:

“McGregor should’ve picked an easier fight and….. I’ll actually believe he is gonna fight when he gets in the USADA pool”

While Askren’s statements are based on the foundation that Chandler is a heavy hitter, with McGregor simultaneously coming back from a long layoff, the Irishman’s enhanced physique and striking remain elite.

It will be pivotal in aiding him to beat Iron Mike once the two clash, later this year.

When will McGregor and Chandler fight?

Although the venue and date are yet to be fixed, Dana White announced that with the pair acting as coaches, the 31st season of The Ultimate Fighter would air from May 31st to August 10th.

Chandler and McGregor are expected to share the octagon following their coaching obligations. The sole guarantee remains that it will be a barn burner when the two do collide in the center of the octagon.

