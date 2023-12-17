Dana White Receives Applauds for Banning N3on From UFC 297 After the YouTuber Claimed to Insult Donald Trump

The UFC CEO Dana White’s long-running relationship with the Fertitta brothers stands as proof of the fact that he values his friends immensely. Well, a recent incident also made it apparent that the UFC head honcho doesn’t like people picking on his friends. This is exactly why he refused the noted Indian-American YouTuber, ‘N3on’s’ entry into the T-Mobile Arena for UFC 296.

An update from the noted combat sports covering ‘X’ account, ‘Happy Punch’ showcased a section from one of ‘N3eon’s’ recent videos, which Dana White didn’t find pretty entertaining. In it, ‘N3on’ stated that he would visit the T-Mobile Arena for UFC 296. But he also mentioned that his prime intention would be to “walk up and talk his s*it” to one of Dana White’s most special friends and the ex-POTUS, Donald Trump.

However, the latter half of ‘Happy Punch’s’ video revealed how the UFC head honcho taught a lesson to the young YouTuber. N3on also thought of capturing his entry into the T-Mobile Arena on video. But while he was on his way, one of his associates informed him:

“N3on’s not allowed in. They dropped your name specifically.”

The creator of ‘Happy Punch’ also reposted the update on his personal ‘X’ profile with a caption that read, “Dana White W!!”. The comments on ‘KEEMSTAR’s’ post also showcased that most were appreciative of this drastic move from the UFC head honcho.

One of them wrote, “W Dana White. At this point, Neon needs banned from Planet Earth.”

Another one expressed, “Dana White W #Trump2024”

One more fan chose to mock N3on. He wrote, “That little twerp is so annoying”

Dana White’s action also became an inspiration for one fan who advised other organizations to follow similar drastic measures. He penned, “Every business on the planet should do this”

Well, the reactions on ‘KEEMSTAR’s’ post had already clarified that the UFC CEO had the support of his community regarding this issue. While White recieved support from the fans, he also addressed the issue in the UFC 296 post PPV press conference.

Dana White had a verbal reply for N3on after UFC 296

White often talks about a lot of other issues in the post-UFC PPV press conferences, apart from revealing the bonuses and official figures. The UFC 296 post-event displayed a similar scenario when the 54-year-old ripped apart his friend’s critic verbally as well. One of the reporters threw a question at White about restricting N3on from entering the T-Mobile Arena. White got furious and destroyed N3on with a few nasty verbal shots.

Fans may know that White’s relationship with Donald Trump began right from his initial days in the UFC and is standing strong to date. Hence, it’s quite apparent that the UFC head honcho wouldn’t have tolerated someone sitting on his show and “talking s*it” to one of his most distinguished guests, who also was a close friend.