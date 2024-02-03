HomeSearch

Joe Rogan Spotify Deal: UFC Star Reportedly Accepts Over $250 Million to Expand Distribution to Apple, YouTube, and More

Souvik Roy
|Published

Joe Rogan Spotify Deal: UFC Star Reportedly Accepts Over $250 Million to Expand Distribution to Apple, YouTube, and More

May 7, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; UFC host Joe Rogan during UFC 274 at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Avid viewers of ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ probably know that 2023 was the final year of its broadcasting license deal with Spotify. Rogan’s commentary on the platform sparked massive controversies across the entire country during the times of the COVID-19 outbreak. Still, Spotify didn’t mind cracking another deal with the noted comedian-commentator for a tenure of 3 more years. Lately, an ‘X’ update from the MMA coverage house, ‘MMA Fighting’ also revealed that Spotify inked the deal for a whopping $250M.

Spotify acquired the rights for broadcasting ‘JRE’ exclusively for $200M in 2020. This time, they may have agreed to pay a larger amount. Still, a few reports said that ‘JRE’ will no longer be exclusive to Spotify, even after this deal. However, fans may be enthralled to learn that Joe Rogan’s famous podcast will also be available on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, and a few other platforms.

The caption to ‘MMA Fighting’s’ X update gave out only partial information about the JRE-Spotify deal. However, their News Editor, Damon Martin, provided the complete information about the pact with an ‘X’ update on his own account. The caption to his post read:

“Joe Rogan has inked a new deal worth around $250 million to keep his No. 1 ranked podcast at Spotify but it’s no longer exclusive. The podcast will now be available through all platforms like Apple, YouTube, etc. #UFC”

 

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DamonMartin/status/1753510045269016959?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

‘JRE’ may gain more viewers after spreading out to multiple platforms. But it also indicates that Rogan will probably bag quite healthy amounts from those deals as well. However, a large chunk of his fans may be worried about his UFC affairs.

The last UFC PPV provided the fans with several enthralling encounters. But a lot of them missed Rogan’s value-added commentary along with the superb fights. They are currently in doubt about the 55-year-old’s presence in the next UFC PPV, the UFC 298.

Will Joe Rogan be travelling to Anaheim to grace the UFC 298 on 17 February?

Avid UFC fans may know that the ‘JRE’ host only uses his voice for the PPV events of the promotion. But due to his other gigs, Rogan fails to make time for commentating on the UFC PPVs that are held outside the US. Fans may remember that UFC 297 took place at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada. This is why a lot of them missed Rogan’s voice during the exciting showdowns of the night. But the UFC will be returning to its native land for its next PPV.

Dana White and Co. have selected the Honda Center in Anaheim, California to host their next UFC PPV, the UFC 298. Hence, fans are excited to know that 17 February might also feature Rogan’s return to the UFC commentary table after a short hiatus. The coveted UFC 298 main event featuring the UFC featherweight title fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Ilia Topuria is also expected to reach an all-new level of hype with Rogan’s valued added commentary.

Share this article

About the author

Souvik Roy

Souvik Roy

The coveted boxing bout between Lennox Lewis and Mike Tyson in 2002 was the first combat sports event that Souvik ever witnessed. However, he fell for the UFC when he knew about it in 2010. After starting as an occasional viewer back then, Souvik has been watching UFC events almost regularly from late 2017. He began his career as a UFC(MMA) and combat sports journalist in the year 2022 after gathering a lot of valuable knowledge about MMA and a few other combat sports disciplines. He has written more than 1300 articles about various UFC and other combat sports events prior to joining The SportsRush. Apart from being a journalist, Souvik is also an ardent fan of the UFC. Hence, he always looks to have conversations about the same with others. He has a deep affinity for striking part of MMA and other combat sports and Dustin ‘The Diamond’ Poirier is the warrior of his choice in the current UFC roster. Souvik also serves as the Lead Vocalist of a rock band during his time free from publishing reports.

Read more from Souvik Roy