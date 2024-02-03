Joe Rogan Spotify Deal: UFC Star Reportedly Accepts Over $250 Million to Expand Distribution to Apple, YouTube, and More

Avid viewers of ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ probably know that 2023 was the final year of its broadcasting license deal with Spotify. Rogan’s commentary on the platform sparked massive controversies across the entire country during the times of the COVID-19 outbreak. Still, Spotify didn’t mind cracking another deal with the noted comedian-commentator for a tenure of 3 more years. Lately, an ‘X’ update from the MMA coverage house, ‘MMA Fighting’ also revealed that Spotify inked the deal for a whopping $250M.

Spotify acquired the rights for broadcasting ‘JRE’ exclusively for $200M in 2020. This time, they may have agreed to pay a larger amount. Still, a few reports said that ‘JRE’ will no longer be exclusive to Spotify, even after this deal. However, fans may be enthralled to learn that Joe Rogan’s famous podcast will also be available on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, and a few other platforms.

The caption to ‘MMA Fighting’s’ X update gave out only partial information about the JRE-Spotify deal. However, their News Editor, Damon Martin, provided the complete information about the pact with an ‘X’ update on his own account. The caption to his post read:

“Joe Rogan has inked a new deal worth around $250 million to keep his No. 1 ranked podcast at Spotify but it’s no longer exclusive. The podcast will now be available through all platforms like Apple, YouTube, etc. #UFC”

‘JRE’ may gain more viewers after spreading out to multiple platforms. But it also indicates that Rogan will probably bag quite healthy amounts from those deals as well. However, a large chunk of his fans may be worried about his UFC affairs.

The last UFC PPV provided the fans with several enthralling encounters. But a lot of them missed Rogan’s value-added commentary along with the superb fights. They are currently in doubt about the 55-year-old’s presence in the next UFC PPV, the UFC 298.

Will Joe Rogan be travelling to Anaheim to grace the UFC 298 on 17 February?

Avid UFC fans may know that the ‘JRE’ host only uses his voice for the PPV events of the promotion. But due to his other gigs, Rogan fails to make time for commentating on the UFC PPVs that are held outside the US. Fans may remember that UFC 297 took place at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada. This is why a lot of them missed Rogan’s voice during the exciting showdowns of the night. But the UFC will be returning to its native land for its next PPV.

Dana White and Co. have selected the Honda Center in Anaheim, California to host their next UFC PPV, the UFC 298. Hence, fans are excited to know that 17 February might also feature Rogan’s return to the UFC commentary table after a short hiatus. The coveted UFC 298 main event featuring the UFC featherweight title fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Ilia Topuria is also expected to reach an all-new level of hype with Rogan’s valued added commentary.