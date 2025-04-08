Joe Rogan Feels Liberated Not Having to Be Taken Seriously Anymore

Aug 20, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Joe Rogan after the fight between Amir Albazi (red gloves) and Francisco Figueiredo (blue gloves) during UFC 278 at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-Imagn Images

With great power comes great responsibility—but not for Joe Rogan. Hosting one of the biggest podcasts in the world means that every word he says has the potential to influence millions, but the UFC commentator claims he has the luxury of not being taken seriously.

Over the years, Rogan’s opinions and off-the-cuff comments have sparked plenty of headlines, debates, and even backlash. But now? He’s in a different headspace.

While speaking to entrepreneur Ben Lamm on an episode of the JRE podcast, Rogan shared his relief about things changing and him not being taken seriously anymore.

“Well, unlike Yobu, I don’t have the burden of being taken seriously”, ironically stressing the fact that being a comedian allows him to get away with stuff that should not be shaping public opinions.

“And that is great. I love it because the world is filled with so many fascinating things that are all happening at the same time and you can get lost”, he added.

While he is correct in assuming that comedians and podcast hosts are not to be taken seriously, let alone let to formation of public policies, unfortunately, it is not a utopia we reside in.

​Rogan’s podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, has become a powerhouse in the media landscape, boasting an impressive reach and influence. By April 2019, the show was garnering approximately 190 million downloads per month, underscoring its widespread popularity.

The podcast’s audience is predominantly male, with 80% of listeners being men, and a significant portion (56%) aged between 18 to 34 years. This substantial following has positioned Rogan as a significant cultural figure, with his platform influencing various spheres, including political discourse.

For instance, during the 2024 U.S. presidential election, Rogan‘s interviews provided candidates with access to millions of potential voters, highlighting the podcast’s role in shaping public opinion.

The show’s format, characterized by long-form, unfiltered conversations, allows for in-depth discussions, fostering a sense of authenticity that resonates with listeners – whether or not that may be the case in reality.

However, assuming that these conversations don’t shape culture would be fallacious.

Rogan talks about bears, UFC, and UFOs in the same breath that he talks about vaccination, policies, politicians, gender, and sexuality, among other things.

So, for a populace that needs “do not drink” in big bold letters on bleach bottles, attaching similar levels of authenticity for both groups of conversations is not too far-fetched.

Rogan’s sketchy track record

​Rogan’s podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, has become a hotspot for eyebrow-raising and, at times, contentious discussions.

Take, for instance, his chats with figures like conspiracy theorists and openly bigoted figures like Alex Jones and Milo Yiannopoulos, which sparked debates about giving a platform to controversial voices.

Rogan has also openly talked about having taken horse dewormers (Ivermectin) as a treatment for COVID-19, forcing the FDA to step in and explicitly tell people not to use the drug to treat their illnesses.

Do note that this came in the middle of a pandemic that, by April 26, 2023, had killed about 1.1 million people in the United States alone.