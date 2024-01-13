“Inshallah”: Sneako Agrees Mikey Musumeci’s MMA Fight Challenge With One Mark Zuckerberg Condition

The world of MMA is filled with online beef. Fighters often take to social media to call out and talk trash about each other. However, it is not often that an MMA fighter gets into a war of words with a streamer. That has been the case recently between BJJ world champion Mikey Musumeci and streamer Sneako. Musumeci’s challenge for an MMA fight was recently accepted by Sneako with one big clause attached to it.

For the uninitiated, Sneako is one of the biggest and most controversial streamers in the world. He is often in the news for his polarizing take on current affairs. In a recent video, Sneako made fun of world champion Mikey Musumeci. He stated that Musumeci looked similar to his friend and training partner, Mark Zuckerberg. This did not sit well with Musumeci who took to Twitter to brand Sneako a bully. He also went a step further and challenged him to an MMA fight.

Sneako responded to Musumeci’s challenge saying,

“Mikey Mikey Mikey Musumeci, fine I will accept your offer. I will fight you in MMA under one condition. Because you accuse me of being a bully, I called you a Mark Zuckerberg look alike. And I have never seen a world champion accuse someone with no experience of being a bully but I accept.”

The 25-year-old went on to add, “I understand why you’re upset. One condition, because I do not need the money, I have an active income. You need to tell your sparring partner, and your look alike, Mark Zuckerberg to have a one hour conversation with me about who controls the world. And then I will fight you, Inshallah. I will see you soon Mikey. Look forward to it.”

Sneako vs Mikey Musumeci a real possibility?

For the uninformed, Musumeci is a five-time IBJJF black belt World Champion. He is currently signed to ONE Championship. Along with being a world champion, Musumeci is a primary training partner for Mark Zuckerberg, owner and founder of the Meta platforms. In order to settle their beef, Sneako wants Musumeci to set up an interview with Zuckerberg where he wants to discuss an extremely controversial topic.

It is highly unlikely that Zuckerberg will accept this. Moreover, this seems more like an attempt from Sneako to make it seem as though he is okay with fighting. However, his demands are such that this might never materialize into a real fight.