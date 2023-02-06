Conor McGregor Invokes Steve Jobs to Announce Potential ‘Collaboration’ With ‘Apple’ Ahead of UFC Return

Conor McGregor, the former UFC lightweight champion, has been inactive in the promotion for almost two years now. However, the Irish UFC superstar still knows how to keep himself in the headlines. McGregor is a global star, with over 50 million followers on social media. Thus, whatever he does becomes the talk of the town.

‘The Notorious’ is infamous for his bizarre posts and verbal feuds on social media. Recently, the former champion did something similar that caught the attention of the media and fans. However, he is yet to announce the complete news about the subject.

What did Conor McGregor post about Steve Jobs?

As aforementioned, ‘The Notorious’ has been inactive in his MMA career because of his leg injury. However, it didn’t stop McGregor from flourishing in his other pursuits outside of MMA.

Ever since the injury, McGregor has been running his other businesses, including pubs and a recovery spray brand. He is also set to make his Hollywood debut soon alongside Jake Gyllenhaal.

Channeling my inner Steve Jobs for A MEGA ANNOUNCEMENT TOMORROW!

Stay tuned… @Apple 🍎 pic.twitter.com/xxYoB41w9B — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) February 6, 2023

Interestingly, it seems like the former UFC champion has added another feather to his cap with potential collaboration with Apple. McGregor recently took to his official social media accounts to announce this news.

McGregor posted a picture of himself posing similarly to Steve Jobs on Twitter. “Channeling my inner Steve Jobs for A MEGA ANNOUNCEMENT TOMORROW! Stay tuned… @Apple, McGregor wrote and also tagged Apple in the post.”

Many fans were quick to guess that Apple might be releasing a documentary on Apple TV or they might be adding his voice to Siri. However, nothing is confirmed yet. Also, McGregor has played such antics in the past as well, thus nothing can be said as of now.

‘The Notorious’ will return to fighting this year

The UFC president Dana White recently made the much-awaited news of Conor McGregor’s return official. Fans will see the Irish star coach in the upcoming season of ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ against fellow lightweight Michael Chandler.

Following that, they will collide in the UFC cage to headline a pay-per-view in September 2023. However, the exact date and venue are yet to be announced by the UFC. Also, it is interesting to note that the fight will happen in the welterweight category.

McGregor has been saying for a long time that he wants to become the first ever UFC fighter to hold titles in three divisions. Thus, this fight can be a stepping stone for the Irish star to achieve that status.

What are your thoughts about this fight? What do you guys think about McGregor’s recent tweet?