WATCH: Conor McGregor X Steve Jobs Parody by UFC Title Contender

Conor McGregor recently released a new addition to his Proper No. 12 whisky brand called Irish Apple. As described by the Irishman himself, the liquor will be a blend of his award-winning Proper No. 12 Irish whisky with notes of Irish apple.

However, the announcement wasn’t done in just a regular manner. One can imagine Conor McGregor doing a rather unusual launch of his product, and that is exactly what he did. The former UFC champion appeared to be channeling the co-founder of Apple, the late Steve Jobs. for the launch format.

Interestingly, upon seeing McGregor’s style of launching, a former UFC middleweight title challenger Paulo Costa hilariously parodied the launch of Proper No.12 Irish apple.

Paulo Costa imitates Conor McGregor & Steve Jobs in a hilarious parody

Paulo Costa is known for his hilarious social media presence as his accounts are filled with funny posts and memes. The former UFC middleweight title contender did the same recently when he parodied the launch video of Conor McGregor’s Proper No.12 Irish apple.

Paulo Costa shared took to his social media account to release the video. In the video, Costa can also be seen mimicking Conor McGregor’s accent and mannerisms. Moreover, he added a twist to it and featured his own product, the infamous ‘Secret Juice’.

Fans seemed to have had a field day watching Costa’s post. The Brazilian was previously set for a UFC fight against Robert Whittaker. However, he denied it due to contractual issues. Meanwhile, UFC superstar McGregor is set to make his big return this year.

Can Conor McGregor fight for the title if he beats Michael Chandler?

Conor McGregor’s highly anticipated return to the octagon was officially announced by the UFC last month. Before his bout, the Irishman would go up against Michael Chandler as a coach for the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter.

Following the completion of the season, the two will go head to head inside the octagon. However, a date for their matchup is yet to be announced. It is worth noting that this will be McGregor’s first bout in over two years, but he could still find himself in title contention if he defeats Michael Chandler.

Michael Chandler is one of the top-ranked lightweights on the planet and an emphatic win over him would certainly be enough to prove that McGregor can still fight at the highest level. That said, it will be interesting to see how his return against Chandler plays out.

Do you guys think McGregor can be a champion again? What is your reaction to Paulo Costa’s video?