Fans Question N3on and Sneako’s Faith After They Were Spotted Eating Pepperoni Pizza at a Restaurant

One of Rangesh “N3on” Mutama’s recent YouTube videos featured him and Nico “Sneako” Kenn De Ballinthazy making and enjoying a pepperoni pizza at an establishment. However, this has cranked up the “Fake Muslim” controversy, with people online claiming the streamers have brought shame to their faith.

Advertisement

While N3on and Sneako are two of the most controversial live streamers at present, one of their major controversies comprises the “Fake Muslim” situation. While Sneako, after studying different religions decided to choose Islam as his faith in 2023, N3on has been a Muslim by birth. However, even though both seemingly indulge in actions considered unacceptable by their faith, the recent incident surrounding the consumption of pepperoni pizzas brought the issue to the forefront.



N3on’s fans were confused as to how the duo was down to eat pepperoni pizza while practicing Islam. It is common knowledge that Isman prohibits the consumption of pork under any circumstances, and one of the main ingredients in pepperoni is minced pork and pork fat. However, both N3on and Sneako seemed oblivious to the fact as they kept enjoying their Pizza without any worry.



Advertisement

Fake Muslim? N3on eating pepperoni with Sneako pic.twitter.com/DpkOvIEWzd — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) February 1, 2024

Fans were further surprised when Sneako claimed he had never slipped once after his conversion even while eating pepperoni. The Rumble streamer questioned N3on’s faith asking how he could make mistakes despite being a believer. This made fans wonder if they even knew their religion forbade the consumption of pepperoni as well because pork was the main ingredient.

Did N3on and Sneako defy their faith by eating pepperoni?

It is important to know that Islam only prohibits the consumption of pork as pigs are considered unclean animals. At the same time, people believe pepperoni is a prohibited food for practicing Muslims since it is usually made using a mix of pork and beef.

Pepperoni has pork in it… — Willy Wonka (@WhimsicalWonka) February 1, 2024

why they play with Islam — Schwarzenegger Chauke (@eliotchauke1) February 1, 2024

Advertisement

However, readers should know that pepperoni can be prepared with several different ingredients. Although most people prefer pork and beef pepperoni, other meat options include Turkey and even chicken. Since it is impossible to know what type of pepperoni Sneako and N3on used in their pizza, we can safely assume that they were consuming chicken, Turkey, or beef pepperoni. In that case, the streaming duo did not go against their faith.