Fans Question N3on and Sneako’s Faith After They Were Spotted Eating Pepperoni Pizza at a Restaurant

Nilotpal Chakraborty
|Published

Fake Muslim controversy arises as N3on and Sneako eat pepperoni

Image courtesy of N3on/YouTube

One of Rangesh “N3on” Mutama’s recent YouTube videos featured him and Nico “Sneako” Kenn De Ballinthazy making and enjoying a pepperoni pizza at an establishment. However, this has cranked up the “Fake Muslim” controversy, with people online claiming the streamers have brought shame to their faith.

While N3on and Sneako are two of the most controversial live streamers at present, one of their major controversies comprises the “Fake Muslim” situation. While Sneako, after studying different religions decided to choose Islam as his faith in 2023, N3on has been a Muslim by birth. However, even though both seemingly indulge in actions considered unacceptable by their faith, the recent incident surrounding the consumption of pepperoni pizzas brought the issue to the forefront.

N3on’s fans were confused as to how the duo was down to eat pepperoni pizza while practicing Islam. It is common knowledge that Isman prohibits the consumption of pork under any circumstances, and one of the main ingredients in pepperoni is minced pork and pork fat. However, both N3on and Sneako seemed oblivious to the fact as they kept enjoying their Pizza without any worry.

Fans were further surprised when Sneako claimed he had never slipped once after his conversion even while eating pepperoni. The Rumble streamer questioned N3on’s faith asking how he could make mistakes despite being a believer. This made fans wonder if they even knew their religion forbade the consumption of pepperoni as well because pork was the main ingredient.

Did N3on and Sneako defy their faith by eating pepperoni?

It is important to know that Islam only prohibits the consumption of pork as pigs are considered unclean animals. At the same time, people believe pepperoni is a prohibited food for practicing Muslims since it is usually made using a mix of pork and beef.

However, readers should know that pepperoni can be prepared with several different ingredients. Although most people prefer pork and beef pepperoni, other meat options include Turkey and even chicken. Since it is impossible to know what type of pepperoni Sneako and N3on used in their pizza, we can safely assume that they were consuming chicken, Turkey, or beef pepperoni. In that case, the streaming duo did not go against their faith.

Nilotpal Chakraborty

Nilotpal Chakraborty

Nilotpal Chakraborty is a E-Sports and Media Journalist currently working as a streaming content writer under the Gaming and E-Sports department of The SportsRush. He has been a vivid viewer of live streams, YouTube content, TV shows, and movies for more than 5 years. Using such knowledge he has written more than 500 articles having been in the field for around 3 years. Apart from online content, he loves traveling, and snapping pictures and definitely craves Indian and international delicacies. You may also find him making the delicacies at home.

