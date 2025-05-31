Joe Rogan Loses It After Guest Suggests Hilarious ‘God’s Punisher’ Nickname For Fighter

Joe Rogan Announcer Joe Rogan reacts during UFC 249 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on May 09, 2020 in Jacksonville, FL. (Douglas P. DeFelice Getty Images TNS) Jacksonville FL USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx 1667161 DouglasxP.xDeFelicex krtphotoslive887319

Only on Joe Rogan’s podcast would a conversation about Genghis Khan create a new fighter nickname. That’s just the range of things the UFC commentator talks about on his podcast. Since its inception back in 2019, the show has seen over 1,500 guests.

From Elon Musk to Donald Trump, and many others. Only a few years back did his podcast blow up on the internet. It’s not all praise, though; his staunch ideologies about the COVID vaccine and his political views have ruffled a few feathers.

Nevertheless, he doesn’t let anything stop him. In fact, in a recent podcast episode with the American comedian Ehsan Ahmad, he started talking about Genghis Khan, the ruthless leader. Both Rogan and Ahmad were astonished by how Genghis Khan justified his killings.

“How crazy is thinking like that? ‘You must be terrible if God sent me to get you.” Rogan started off, before Ahmad completed his sentence, “Because I am god’s punishment.” Ahmad then went on to say, “First of all, that’d be a great nickname for a fighter, God’s Punishment.”

Rogan, who was actually having a moment of realization, couldn’t help but laugh at the thought of a UFC fighter being nicknamed ‘God’s Punishment.’ As a UFC commentator, the closest he has come to that is ‘Soldier of God,’ which was none other than Yoel Romero.

But it’s exactly these kinds of unfiltered takes and bits that have made the UFC commentator such a fan favorite. Rogan has no filter on his podcast, and fans love it. In fact, it’s not just his podcast; his stand-up comedy shows are the same.

Joe Rogan’s unfiltered Stand-Up comedy

The UFC commentator first got introduced to Stand-Up thanks to Richard Pryor, whom he saw perform live when he was a kid. He became a regular consumer of comedy skits and went on buying records for the same, any chance he got.

But the moment he knew he wanted to pursue a career in this field was when he watched Samuel Burl Kinison, more popularly known as Sam Kinison. The American comedian was known for his signature screams and his unfiltered jokes.

When Rogan saw this, he was inspired; he too wanted to have that kind of effect on people, where they were falling out of their seats laughing. In an attempt to become the 22nd-century Kinison, Rogan now incorporates inappropriate political jokes and propaganda in his sets.

“Before COVID, I would have told you that vaccines are the most important invention in human history. After COVID, I don’t think we went to the moon… I think Pizzagate is real.” Rogan said in one of his stand-up sets in front of a packed crowd.

Joe Rogan: “Before Covid, I would have told you that vaccines are the most important invention in human history.” “After Covid, I don’t think we went to the moon. I think Michelle Obama’s got a dick. I think Pizzagate is real.” pic.twitter.com/6qlJORrrK9 — Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) May 29, 2025

But these jokes are a double-edged sword. There are those people who absolutely love these jokes and agree with whatever Rogan says. On the other hand, there are those who despise his jokes, calling them offensive and insensitive.

It’s safe to say the UFC commentator has achieved exactly what he was going for. Comedy that brings about various types of reactions in people. His words affect thousands of people, some negatively, and some positively, and that, in essence, is what he thinks comedy is all about.