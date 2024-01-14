Magomed Ankalaev Sends Positive Response to Glover Teixeira’s 7 Word Message After UFC Vegas Win

The noted UFC light heavyweight, Magomed Ankalaev, earned a superb KO victory over his rival, Johnny Walker, in the second round of the coveted UFC Fight Night 234 main event. His victory also earned him appreciation from the former UFC light heavyweight champ, Glover Teixeira. However, the Russian also ensured a shot at the UFC light heavyweight gold, which is currently held by Teixeira’s disciple, Alex Pereira. Ankalaev thanked Teixeira with a reply to his congratulatory post. But he also clarified that had enough to get the better of Teixeira’s pupil.

Ankalaev’s victory was even more special since he beat Walker at his own game. But it’s also pertinent to note that Walker is a Brazilian, just like Teixeira. This is why Teixeira accepted the defeat of his fellow country mate and congratulated The Russian. His ‘X’ update read:

“Great knockout. We will see u soon. #UFCFightNight”

Ankalaev was pretty quick to reply. It took him only half an hour to notice Teixeira’s congratulatory post and even post a reply to it. Despite being thankful, it won’t be wrong to say that Ankalaev’s reply was a befitting one as well. It read:

“Thank you Champ you don’t have to wait too long. I’m ready for your guy.”

However, the 31-year-old will have to wait for his shot at Pereira and the UFC light heavyweight gold even though he is ready for it. The UFC authorities have already fixed the former UFC light heavyweight champ, Jamahal Hill as Pereira’s first light heavyweight title defense rival. But if ‘Poatan’ retains the title, it might mean an even longer wait for Ankalaev.

Alex Pereira might decide to fight Israel Adesanya before Magomed Ankalaev

Pereira’s archrival and the former UFC middleweight champ, Israel Adesanya, have been on a hiatus since he lost his title at UFC 293. But in one of his ‘The MMA Hour’ appearances, ‘Izzy’ revealed that he will fight ‘Poatan’ again, only if the Brazilian wins the UFC light heavyweight title. On the other hand, the first fighter who Pereira called out after grabbing the light heavyweight strap was none other than ‘Izzy’.

The entire situation indicates that Ankalaev may have to stay on standby for a longer time if Pereira manages to win his first title defense bout. ‘Poatan’ may decide to fight his archrival ‘Izzy’ for his next title defense fight as he has already intended. But, if he loses to Jamahal Hill in his next fight, Ankalaev will certainly be the next one in line for a shot at the UFC lightweight gold. He may start supporting Hill for his bout against Pereira looking at his own profits.